The best tax lawyers in 2025

For UHNW clients, tax is not just a bill: it’s a blueprint for how their wealth could move, grow, and endure for generations. Having a strong lawyer at the heart of one’s tax advisory team isn’t just helpful: it’s essential.

The Spear’s 2025 Tax Lawyers index showcases the UK’s top tax advisers, selected for their ability to counsel on everything from inheritance tax and capital gains tax to international structuring and estate planning. These advisers are trusted by some of the wealthiest families across the globe who have complex financial portfolios, cross-border assets and live in jurisdictions with evolving legislation.

By combining deep expertise with discretion and foresight, the featured lawyers are leading voices in their industry who not only understand the rules but know how to apply them in ways that preserve wealth and ringfence assets against potential future risks.

‘I translate complex areas of the law into plain English and assist my clients with navigating their way through life-changing events, certainly in tax terms, from death, divorce, relocation and succession to the sale of family businesses,’ says Camilla Wallace of Wedlake Bell.

The Labour government’s changes to UK tax policies, targeting inheritance tax, VAT on school fees and non-domiciled individuals’ ability to remain in the UK, have left many wealthy families feeling like ‘low hanging fruit’ for HMRC, one top lawyer tells Spear’s. As of 2025, many lawyers report that clients worry that the government will reform business protection relief (BPR) in the next year. As a result, legal teams have been stretched to capacity as they help clients navigate the reforms, while an increasing number of HNWs are relocating to more favourable jurisdictions like Monaco and Dubai.

Advisers in the UK tell Spear’s they are helping clients explore mitigation strategies such as gifting business shares, using Family Investment Companies (FICs), and establishing Family Limited Partnerships (FLPs). ‘Using a FIC is a way of giving some value away while still retaining a degree of control over children and their future spouses’ access to it,’ says Emily Osborne of Fladgate. ‘It’s a good way to preempt changes to BPR in the future.’

Among the new additions is Charlie Fowler of Collyer Bristow, whose dual expertise in tax and immigration allows him to advise clients holistically. When Spear’s spoke to him, he was working on tax guidance at the point of arrival for a billionaire tech entrepreneur for whom he had successfully secured a talent visa. ‘It’s fairly unusual that people advise on both [tax and immigration law] but it is really helpful,’ he says. ‘It means that I can make sure I’m giving the right advice at the right time.’

This year’s index also reflects the growing internationalisation of tax law. Jordan Ellis of Stephenson Harwood was among the first UK private client lawyers to establish a presence in Dubai, contributing to the development of DIFC legislation. His practice now focuses on helping clients exit the UK tax system efficiently, often in tandem with corporate structuring and long-term succession planning.

The advisers featured in this year’s index are not only responding to these challenges: they’re anticipating them. Whether advising on succession, relocation, or the sale of family businesses, they offer forward-looking solutions tailored to the needs of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Methodology

Each year, the Spear's Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear's Indices.

The best tax lawyers: some names to know

Robert Brodrick

Focus: Succession, tax and estate planning

Succession, tax and estate planning Position: Partner and chair

Partner and chair Firm: Payne Hicks Beach

Robert Brodrick relishes his role as chair of Payne Hicks Beach’s management board. But the high-flying private client partner insists he is still very much client-facing.

In his own practice, and as part of his role in guiding the strategy of Payne Hicks Beach as a whole, Brodrick is dedicated to advising clients on much more than their tax obligations. ‘The role has evolved over the last 20 years from being very much tax focused in the late 1990s, to being a mixture of tax and succession and family governance advice,’ he tells Spear’s.

Read Robert Brodrick’s full profile on Spears500.com

Emily Osborne

Focus: International tax

International tax Position: Partner

Partner Firm: Fladgate

‘One of my favourite things about being a private client lawyer is that there’s a real technical side to tax, but there’s also a massive human element and it requires a lot of emotional intelligence,’ says Emily Osborne, a partner at Fladgate.

Osborne’s practice covers issues including international tax and private wealth advice (often involving advising HNW families on moving to the UK); the use of wealth preservation structures (such as offshore trusts, foundations and companies); and the reporting of beneficial ownership under various global initiatives.

Read Emily Osborne’s full profile on Spears500.com

Robert Macro

Focus: UK and international tax planning

UK and international tax planning Position: Partner and head of international private client

Partner and head of international private client Firm: Druces

‘A gentleman, a genius and a valued adviser’ is how one leading industry figure describes Robert Macro, who has set up several family offices for clients with net worth in excess of $2 billion.

The partner in Druces’ private wealth team has also been praised for his innovative use of investment strategy and has highlighted the need for family offices and offshore providers to address the misreporting around the use of international financial centres.

Read Robert Macro’s full profile on Spears500.com

Xavier Nicholas

Focus: Succession planning and family governance

Succession planning and family governance Position: Partner and head of private clients

Partner and head of private clients Firm: Forsters

Xavier Nicholas is a partner and head of private client at Forsters in London, leading an impressive team on matters of personal taxation, succession planning, trusts and family governance.

His international practice includes UK/US families and individuals who wish to come to the UK, implementing planning for potential residents and UK resident non-doms. He has considerable experience of and skill in establishing wealth-holding structures such as trusts, companies and partnerships for assets and wealth held in the UK and other jurisdictions.

Read Xavier Nicholas’s full profile on Spears500.com

Matthew Gamman

Focus: UHNW trust structures

UHNW trust structures Position: Director

Director Firm: Cone Marshall

Matthew Gamman is a managing director at Cone Marshall. Based in London, he oversees operations for its UK trusts provider, advising internationally minded UHNW clients and wealthy families with ‘bespoke and complex’ tax planning requirements.

‘Our expertise is in advising on, establishing and managing structures to hold international property for our clients, to protect their assets and provide for a family’s stability, governance and succession,’ the firm says.

Read Matthew Gamman’s full profile on Spears500.com

Julia Cox

Focus: Estate and succession planning

Estate and succession planning Position: Partner

Partner Firm: Charles Russell Speechlys

Charles Russell Speechlys partner Julia Cox is a personal tax and trusts lawyer based in Cheltenham.

Cox primarily acts for those who are UK resident, and she advises her clients on a vast range of matters including tax and succession planning, wills, trusts, family governance, business and philanthropy. Her broad practice has earned her a loyal UHNW and HNW client base, some of whom have been with her for decades. What is her secret?

Read Julia Cox’s full profile on Spears500.com

Ben Rosen

Focus: Complex wealth structures

Complex wealth structures Position: Partner and head of private wealth

Partner and head of private wealth Firm: Quastels

Historically, Quastels partner Ben Rosen has focused his advice on HNW individuals and their families who are seeking to move to the UK, handling their pre-arrival planning and post-arrival tax structuring. However, given the changes to the UK’s tax regime, including inheritance tax, he has increasingly advised clients seeking to leave the UK.

Rosen, who works with clients on property investments, trusts and family investment companies, tells Spear’s that his strength is not just in the tax expertise he provides, but in making complex and often emotional issues easier for his clients.

Read Ben Rosen’s full profile on Spears500.com

The best tax lawyers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

