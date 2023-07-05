View all newsletters
July 5, 2023

The best family office services providers in 2023

By Spear's

Family Office Index

Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best family office service providers in the UK. The list features our Top Ten, Top Recommended and Recommended advisers

For wealthy families looking to manage and coordinate their financial assets effectively, a family office service provider can be worth their weight in gold.

Family offices are private companies that support a number of functions for wealthy families including the smooth running of day-to-day affairs as well as more complex matters involving wealth management and strategy. These issues are particularly important for families with assets and interests in multiple jurisdictions.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Family office service providers can cover a wide range of services including philanthropy and charitable giving, family business matters, taxation, insurance and other issues pertaining to the complexities of international wealth.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The family office service providers featured in the 2022 edition of the Spear’s Wealth Management Index are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in the index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

