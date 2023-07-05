The best family office services providers in 2023

Family Office Index

For wealthy families looking to manage and coordinate their financial assets effectively, a family office service provider can be worth their weight in gold.

Family offices are private companies that support a number of functions for wealthy families including the smooth running of day-to-day affairs as well as more complex matters involving wealth management and strategy. These issues are particularly important for families with assets and interests in multiple jurisdictions.

Family office service providers can cover a wide range of services including philanthropy and charitable giving, family business matters, taxation, insurance and other issues pertaining to the complexities of international wealth.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The family office service providers featured in the 2022 edition of the Spear’s Wealth Management Index are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking.

