Abu Dhabi’s super-prime market: culture and lifestyle fuel rise as a global powerhouse

Abu Dhabi’s super-prime market is evolving, attracting international buyers with a focus on lifestyle, culture and long-term value, as highlighted at the Spear’s Summit panel // Image: Christophe Viseux

The Middle East’s super-prime residential market is entering a more mature phase defined by global capital, long-term thinking and a growing focus on lifestyle and culture. That was the message from a panel discussion titled ‘2030 Vision: The future of super-prime property in the Middle East’, held at the Spear’s Summit in Abu Dhabi on 9 December, 2025.

Hosted at the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sotheby’s International Realty, the session brought together senior figures from across the region’s real estate sector to discuss how Abu Dhabi, Dubai and neighbouring markets are evolving and why Abu Dhabi is increasingly on the radar of the world’s wealthiest buyers.

The discussion was chaired by Spear’s editor-in-chief Edwin Smith and featured George Azar, chairman and CEO of Dubai, UK, Abu Dhabi and KSA Sotheby’s International Realty, Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development and Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal.

Spear’s editor Edwin Smith, George Azar, Jonathan Emery and Abdullah bin Habtoor (left to right) at the Spear’s Summit panel on Abu Dhabi’s super-prime market // Image: Christophe Viseux

Azar described Abu Dhabi as a market still early in its super-prime journey but with strong momentum and ‘very bullish for the next four years’, he told the panel. While the volume of transactions in the region is still highest in Dubai, he said Abu Dhabi is attracting a different type of buyer – one that is more international, discerning and prepared to pay more for factors like quality, discretion and long-term value.

Related

[Exclusive: Why is Sotheby’s cosying up to Abu Dhabi’s elite?’]

That shift is already visible in pricing, the panellists said. A recent penthouse sale at the Four Seasons on Saadiyat achieved close to AED 14,000 (£2,814) per square foot, setting a new benchmark for the city. Not only that, but the sale of a beachfront villa on Saadiyat for AED 400m (£80.4m, the most expensive single residence ever sold in Abu Dhabi) was also cited as a clear signal that the market has entered a new phase.

Abu Dhabi is just starting its super-prime journey, attracting discerning international buyers willing to pay for quality and long-term value, says George Azar // Image: Christophe Viseux

Emery said Aldar’s own figures also reflect how quickly Abu Dhabi has globalised. Five years ago, the developer was selling around £740m a year in off-plan real estate, largely to local buyers. This year, sales are expected to reach £8.88bn, with around 75 per cent of purchasers now coming from outside the UAE.

Much of Abu Dhabi’s appeal, the panel agreed, lies in the sustained government investment in infrastructure and culture, which for many UHNW buyers has made a significant difference.

More specifically, the speakers mentioned Saadiyat Island, which has emerged as a globally recognisable destination, now also boasting institutions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, with the Guggenheim and other cultural projects still to come. ‘Whether that’s entertainment through Disney and F1 or culture, I think there’s some differentiating factors in lifestyle [which mean that] the more UHNW and the more discerning are preferring Abu Dhabi,’ Emery told the panel.

Saadiyat Island’s cultural appeal, anchored by the Louvre Abu Dhabi, is helping attract ultra-high-net-worth buyers to the city’s super-prime residences // Image: Shutterstock

In fact, in the UAE, luxury isn’t just for special occasions anymore – it’s part of everyday life, raising the bar for design, amenities and overall experience. Abdullah bin Habtoor said there is a focus on creating homes for ‘a very specific customer that requires a very specific lifestyle’. Even without a big brand name, he saw that buyers still care deeply about quality and experience, and that focusing on the little things, ‘from the kitchens to the Lutron lighting’, can make a property just as valuable.

The panel then addressed the rapid growth of branded residences. Azar noted that ‘it’s always easier to go with brands that have a hospitality component’, since without it, how a property is managed or serviced can be risky. Established names with a proven track record tend to hold their value, while newer or less authentic brands carry more uncertainty.

The discussion also looked beyond the UAE, turning to Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other emerging markets in the region. Azar said Saudi remains a long-term proposition, with large-scale projects such as those on the Red Sea needing time, infrastructure and visibility before demand can fully develop. Egypt, meanwhile, continues to see strong interest in second-home destinations, while markets such as London were described as longer-term plays.