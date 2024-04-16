The best wealth managers in Switzerland in 2024

Switzerland has an envied reputation as a world-leading wealth management and financial services hub. From exclusive private banks to titans of the commercial banking industry, this European nation has long been a favourite of wealthy individuals and those who service them.

The advisers who are able to set themselves apart as among the best wealth managers in Switzerland are able to demonstrate a winning combination of protecting their clients’ interests, adapting to a rapidly shifting professional landscape, and pioneering innovative wealth protection and growth solutions.

The wealth managers featured below serve both HNW and UHNW clients.

Best wealth managers in Switzerland: names to know

Lucie Collaud, Top Recommended

Firm: Pictet Wealth Management

A qualified solicitor, Collaud was a counsel at Montfort Capital Partners, a multi-family office in Dubai, for more than three years before swapping the bar for wealth management. In 2018 she joined Pictet’s Geneva offices, where she specialises in cross-border estate planning for private clients with a UK-nexus, as well as those throughout Western Europe, the Middle East and CIS regions.

Andreas Feller, Top Recommended

Firm: Rothschild & Co

In April 2022 Feller left Julius Baer to join Rothschild & Co as head of Swiss onshore and deputy head of private banking, Zurich. His remit is to ‘oversee and develop the Swiss onshore teams in Zurich and support the continued growth of Rothschild & Co’s client base in the German-speaking part of Switzerland’.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Switzerland, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

