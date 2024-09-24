The best tax, structuring and offshore experts 2024

High-net-worth individuals often require sophisticated financial strategies to manage their complex global assets, minimise tax liabilities, and protect their wealth. Offshore experts can assist high-net-worth individuals with several financial, investment and taxation requirements, and are based in various financial centres around the world.

Tax planning, structuring, and offshore solutions are crucial components of an effective wealth management plan, ensuring compliance with international regulations while optimising financial outcomes.

The tax, structuring and offshore experts spotlighted below can advise on tax-efficient structures, offshore trusts, and asset protection, helping clients navigate the complexities of global taxation and cross-border investments. These professionals combine deep expertise with strategic foresight, making them invaluable partners in safeguarding wealth and ensuring long-term financial security.

Best tax, structuring and offshore experts: names to know

David Gilmour, Imperium Trust

David Gilmour – Recommended

Firm: Imperium Trust

David Gilmour, a chartered accountant and director who has previously overseen family office investments at NM Rothschild, founded Imperium Trust in 2011 to serve a wide variety of international HNWs.

With over 15 years of private client experience, Gilmour’s specialisms include complex tax structuring and pension planning, as well as property and bank financing.

Read David Gilmour’s full profile at Spears500.com

Helen Green – Top Recommended

Firm: Saffery

Helen Green specialises in forming and managing structures for private and corporate clients. Green joined the firm in London in 1984, became a partner in 1998, and moved to Guernsey in 2000, where she has become a leading figure in the private client and trust industry.

Read Helen Green’s full profile at Spears500.com

Andrew Sams – Recommended

Firm: Hundle

Hundle director Andrew Sams provides ‘holistic’ family office solutions geared towards the multi-generational needs of HNW families, ‘by delivering tailored, long-term, client-centric wealth planning strategies that incorporate the investment, tax and commercial implications of an ever-evolving financial and fiscal landscape’.

He notes: ‘I work in collaboration with clients’ wider advisers with respect to the development, implementation and ongoing oversight of sophisticated estate planning and charitable giving vehicles.’

Read Andrew Sams’s full profile at Spears500.com

Stella Mitchell-Voisin – Top Recommended

Firm: Summit Trust International



Stella Mitchell-Voisin, founding partner and CEO at Summit Trust International, specialises in advising ultra-high-net-worth families on complex trusts, recovery of failed structures, and intergenerational transfer of assets.

Read Stella Mitchell-Voisin’s full profile at Spears500.com

Sam Orchard – Recommended

Firm: BOW Trustees

Sam Orchard is client services director at BOW Trustees, where he is principally responsible for ensuring effective and high-quality delivery of client service.

Orchard’s particular areas of expertise are working with HNW families and individuals seeking to enhance their wealth and structure their estates in addition to establishing property holding and development structures. He enjoys creating simple solutions to apparently complex problems.

Read Sam Orchard’s full profile at Spears500.com

John Bender – Recommended

Firm: Bender Brothers & Co

John Bender supports some of the world’s wealthiest families and UHNW clients with complex cross-border tax and trust arrangements. The highly regarded practitioner, who works across London and Switzerland, joined family trusts outfit Bender Brothers & Co. in 2008 and has served as director of its fiduciary office since 2012. He also is chairman of the firm’s investment committee.

Read John Bender’s full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best tax, structuring and offshore experts for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best tax, structuring and offshore experts for HNW individuals: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.