A guide to The Spear’s 500: Everything you need to know

The Spear’s 500 is the indispensable guide to the top private client advisers and service providers for high and ultra-high net-worth individuals. Described as ‘the Michelin guide of wealth’, the directory includes profiles of over 3,000 advisers specialising in a range of fields, from philanthropy to property, tax to travel services, architects to aviation specialists — and several others besides.

The philosophy that underpins it all is to be the definitive resource for UHNWs in search of the highest-quality specialist advice and services to support their work, their lives, their families and their ambitions.

What sectors does The Spear’s 500 cover?

The Spear’s 500 is made up of ranked indices of the leading advisers and companies working with UHNWs and family offices. It is published both as a printed annual directory (more than 500 pages in length) and online at spears500.com.

Some of the industries covered by Spear’s include the following:

Wealth Managers Family Office Services Tax Advisers Reputation Managers Property Agents Contentious Trust Lawyers Family Lawyers Debt Advisory Aviation & Yacht Advisers Personal Trainers Nannies Cosmetic Surgeons Dermatologists Interior Designers Landscape Designers Art Advisers To find out which other indices are published by Spear’s, head to spears500.com

Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

How is the print edition of the Spear’s 500 distributed?

The annual print version of the Spear’s 500 directory is sent to the homes of subscribers; the Spear’s subscriber database includes many of the wealthiest people with homes in the UK. It is also sent to single and multi-family offices, private banks, wealth management firms, law firms and the headquarters of leading service-providers. In addition, the print guide is distributed via strategic partners, including luxury hotels.

Click the link to purchase a copy of the Spear's 500 or subscribe to the magazine.

The Spear’s 500 application process

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit receives hundreds of new nominations and applications via its online submission form. Completed submission forms are assessed according to the research phases detailed in the research calendar.

The Spear’s Research Unit considers the following factors before inviting applicants to take part in an interview:

Whether the applicant is a senior, client-facing adviser to UHNWs and family offices

Strong case studies

Quantitative information (for example, figures relating to assets under management or value of deals/cases)

Contact information for referees

Information on client base (noting the need for discretion and client confidentiality)

Once an applicant has been fully assessed, a decision will be taken regarding their inclusion in the Spear’s 500. Successful applicants will be notified ahead of the publication of the relevant index.

Enhanced Profiles: Adding a photograph and further information to Spear’s 500 profiles

It is important to note that each one of the advisers featured in The Spear’s 500 is included on merit alone. It is not possible to buy one’s way into the Spear’s 500. However, not all profiles are equal — some are ‘enhanced’, meaning they are accompanied by an image of the adviser, their contact details and include space for extra information.

This extra information appears under the heading ‘Adviser Profile’ and offers an opportunity for advisers or their firms to more fully describe their practice and the ways in which they are able to assist their clients, in their own words. For this opportunity, advisers pay a fee that is dependent on the packages they select.

For further information on enhanced profiles and partnership opportunities, qualifying firms/advisers may contact Spear’s commercial director Shady Elkholy (shady.elkholy@spearswms.com).

Spear’s 500 rankings

The Spear’s 500 ranks advisers across three core tiers:

Top Flight

Top Recommended

Recommended

In addition to the core tiers of advisers, Spear’s has two other designations to highlight individual advisers:

Senior Statesperson – These individuals are some of the most established and respected names in their markets. While they may no longer deal with clients on a day-to-day basis, they are invaluable in shaping the ethos of their firm and their sector at large and often retain an important consultancy role.

Rising Star – Advisers aged 35 or under who have exhibited excellence in their field.

Advisers who wish to be considered for a higher ranking must complete an updated submission form and carry out an interview with a member of the Spear’s Research Unit during the relevant research cycle, which can be tracked on our online research calendar.

Submission forms must contain contact information for client referees. Our Research Unit understand the importance of client confidentiality so please only provide client information where permission has been requested and the client has been informed that a member of the Spear’s team might be in touch.

How does the Spear’s 500 differ from other directories?

High-net-worth specific Independent, trusted rankings Dedicated research executives Tailored to UHNW consumer readership Established, in-depth annual print edition Legal 500 Chambers High Net Worth Tatler Address Book Spear’s 500

The Spear’s 500 is the original, most trusted and most authoritative guide to leading advisers to UHNWs. In a market where certain platforms operate with a ‘pay-to-play’ model, Spear’s is proud to commit to profiling and ranking advisers on merit alone. Spear’s also produces a detailed annual print guide that is the undisputed market-leading resource.

Benefits of the Spear’s network

Members of the Spear’s network enjoy what has become recognised as an industry ‘kitemark’ – a mark of quality that provides reassurance to clients and peers alike. Featured advisers also receive exclusive opportunities, including invitations to private Spear’s events and priority access to Spear’s 500 Live and the Spear’s Awards.

Praise for Spear’s:

‘Spear’s is where ultra-high net-worth individuals turn to for advice.’ – billionaire founder of Phones 4u, John Caudwell

‘Spear’s is the industry benchmark. It’s the stamp of excellence across any service provider in the industry. There is no other publication or index like it and so people will always aspire to be recognised by it.’ – Managing director of HSBC Global Private Banking, Charlie Hoffman

‘The go-to manual for people to see which services and industries do those UHNWs value and recognise as best in class.’ – Head of Residential Sales at The OWO Residences by Raffles, Charlie Walsh

‘Spear’s is for anyone who wants to make money and keep it.’ – model and actress, Elizabeth Hurley

‘Widely regarded as the pre-eminent publication of the wealth management sector.’ – entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sir Lloyd Dorfman

