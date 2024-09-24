The best tax and trust barristers in 2024

Tax and trust barristers can untangle complex matters involving trust and estate disputes, planning, charitable trusts, Court of Protection matters and much else besides, on behalf of their high-net-worth clientele.

With complex financial portfolios, cross-border assets, and intricate family structures, securing expert legal advice is essential to safeguarding wealth and ensuring compliance with ever-evolving tax regulations.

The tax and trust barristers highlighted by Spear’s provide guidance on tax planning, trust structuring, and asset protection, offering sophisticated solutions tailored to individual circumstances.

Whether navigating inheritance tax, capital gains, or trust disputes, these top barristers combine legal acumen with strategic foresight to help clients minimise liabilities and preserve their estates for future generations.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best tax and trust barristers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best tax and trust barristers for HNW individuals: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

