A guide to the Spear’s Awards: Everything you need to know

The Spear’s Awards, often dubbed the ‘Oscars of the private client industry’, annually honour the pinnacle of excellence in wealth management, legal services, property and other sectors serving (U)HNWs.

Held in London and attended by global thought leaders and change makers, the ceremony has, over the last decade, become a key event for those working at the top end of the private client world.

The event exists to recognise and celebrate excellence — not simply in terms of technical skill or commercial success, but in the quality of service, innovation and impact.

How to apply for the Spear’s Awards

To apply for the Spear’s Awards, candidates must complete an online submission form detailing their achievements over the past year. Applications are open to individuals and firms across a range of categories, from wealth managers and private bankers to lawyers, property advisers and entrepreneurs.

The process includes responding to a series of award-specific questions and providing any supporting material relevant to the nomination. You can begin your application via the link. Please refer to our entry deadlines and criteria (highlighted below) to ensure your application is considered.

There is no fee to enter; this reflects the Awards’ commitment to recognising genuine merit and maintaining the integrity of the judging process.

Judging process

The majority of the Spear’s Awards categories are decided by a panel comprised of independent judges who have been selected on the grounds of their outstanding sector-specific expertise, alongside Spear’s Editor-in-Chief and Head of Research (The three exceptions to this are the Spear’s Impact Award, the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Grand Prix, which are deliberated by the Spear’s editorial and research team only.)

In the selection of independent judges, every effort is taken to avoid conflicts of interest, or the appearance thereof. Each judge is asked to consider a limited number of awards categories, where their expertise is most relevant. Judges are asked to declare an interest if they have a personal connection to any candidate, but professional relationships (such as being a client of a candidate’s firm, or being a service-provider to a candidate) is not considered grounds for recusal.

In the vast majority of cases, judges could not be considered competitors of candidates for the awards categories that they are asked to evaluate. The only exception to this is where the previous year’s winner is invited to return as a judge. If they accept this invitation, they are of course not eligible to apply for an award. Where relevant, they are also forbidden to vote for any colleague from the same firm.

The judges are asked to consider the awards submission form supplied by candidates and also their own knowledge of the candidates. Judges award one point to their third preference, two points to their second preference and three points to their first preference. The winner is the candidate who receives the most points. In the event of a tie, the chair of judges has the casting vote.

Deadlines

Award entries open 2 June 2025 Award entries close 17 July 2025 Shortlist announcement 16 September 2025 Ceremony 20 November 2025

Award categories and criteria

HNW Wealth Manager of the Year

For an individual that has demonstrated outstanding service to HNWs, specialising in managing investable assets between £1,00,000 and £15 million. Please note that these figures relate to an average client size.

Advises clients on a day-to-day basis.

Demonstrated ability to achieve strong, risk-adjusted returns over the last three years. All performance data provided must be net of fees.

Provide details of client retention rate; new client acquisition; total book size and growth.

Possesses an unblemished record of regulatory compliance and a clear demonstration of ethical conduct in client advisory.

Based in the UK.

Previous recipients include Ben Stern and Ross Elder of Lincoln Private Investment Office and Luka Gakic of Ruffer.

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year

For an individual that has demonstrated outstanding service to UHNWs, specialising in managing investable assets in excess of £15 million. Please note that these figures relate to an average client size.

Advises clients on a day-to-day basis.

The individual has shown leadership in navigating complexity, delivering exceptional investment outcomes and building long-term client relationships.

Demonstrated ability to achieve strong, risk-adjusted returns over the last three years. All performance data provided must be net of fees.

Provide details of client retention rate; new client acquisition; total book size and growth.

Experience in managing multi-jurisdictional wealth, bespoke investment structures or trusts.

Possesses an unblemished record of regulatory compliance and a clear demonstration of ethical conduct in client advisory.

Based in the UK.

Previous recipients include Harinder Hundle of Hundle, Charlotte Bobroff of J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Charlie Hoffman of HSBC Global Private Banking.

Private Bank of the Year — UK

For a bank that has delivered outstanding service and performance for HNW individuals.

Based solely in the UK.

Demonstrated growth in UK client assets under management over the past 12–24 months.

Evidence of efficient onboarding processes combined with strong client retention rates and long-term relationship management.

Measurable high client satisfaction through NPS scores, client surveys and testimonials.

Previous recipients include Weatherbys and Hampden Bank.

Private Bank of the Year — International

For a bank that has delivered outstanding service and performance for HNW individuals.

Offices that extend beyond the UK.

Demonstrated year-on-year growth in assets under management from international clients over the past 12–24 months.

Evidence of consistent high standards of client service across jurisdictions, including multilingual support, local market expertise and responsiveness.

Deployment of advanced digital platforms, mobile services, automation and innovative products tailored to international client needs.

Previous recipients include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and HSBC Global Private Banking.

Family Office Services Provider of the Year

For a firm that has delivered outstanding services to family offices.

Provides ancillary services such as succession planning, family governance and family office consultancy and design.

Offers services to UK-based family offices.

Previous recipients include Stonehage Fleming, Schroders Family Office Service and Delfin Private Office.

Family Lawyer of the Year

For a family lawyer that has provided outstanding service.

The individual must deal with cases and clients on a daily basis, and does not hold a largely operational role.

Must be able to provide case studies. These will be treated as confidential when indicated as such on the submission form.

Based in the UK.

Previous recipients include Colin Rogerson of Mills & Reeve, Catherine Bedford of Harbottle & Lewis and Baroness Fiona Shackleton of Payne Hicks Beach.

Tax & Trusts Lawyer of the Year

For a tax and trusts lawyer that has provided outstanding service.

The individual must deal with cases and clients on a daily basis, and does not hold a largely operational role.

Must be able to provide case studies. These will be treated as confidential when indicated as such on the submission form.

Based in the UK.

Previous recipients include James Quarmby of Stephenson Harwood, Camilla Wallace of Wedlake Bell and Jonathan Conder of Stephenson Harwood.

Reputation Lawyer of the Year

For the defamation, privacy and reputation lawyer who has provided outstanding service.

The individual must deal with cases and clients on a daily basis, and does not hold a largely operational role.

Must be able to provide case studies. These will be treated as confidential when indicated as such on the submission form.

Based in the UK.

Previous recipients include Paul Lunt of Brabners, Nigel Tait of Carter-Ruck, Gideon Benaim of Simkins and Jenny Afia of Schillings.

Private Client Accountant of the Year

Property Broker of the Year

For a property broker who has demonstrated an outstanding ability to deliver bespoke service to HNW clients.

Must be able to provide case studies or transactions. These will be treated as confidential when indicated as such on the submission form.

Based in the UK.

Previous recipients include Becky Fatemi of Sotheby’s International Realty UK and Thomas van Straubenzee and Rory Penn of Knight Frank.

Property Buying Agent of the Year

For a buying agent who has demonstrated an outstanding ability to deliver bespoke service to HNW clients.

Must be able to provide case studies or transactions. These will be treated as confidential when indicated as such on the submission form.

Based in the UK.

Previous recipients include Roarie Scarisbrick of Property Vision.

Future Leader in Private Client Service

For an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in any of the wealth management and private client industries.

Under the age of 35.

They will have demonstrated their potential through progression at the firm in addition to peer reference.

Must be endorsed or provide a reference from a senior member of their firm.

Based in the UK or internationally.

Previous recipients include Rosalind Hetherington of Fladgate and Priyanka Hindocha of Stonehage Fleming.

Private Client Innovation of the Year

For a firm or team that has demonstrated a genuine ability to innovate, shaping the evolution of their industry in the process.

Must be able to provide examples of cases where an innovative service or product used to enhance or improve the client experience.

Based in the UK or internationally.

Previous recipients include DDRE Global and Willow Brook Lifestyle Financial Planning.

Super-Prime Property Development of the Year

For a company or organisation that has demonstrated excellence through a super prime development (residential property or hospitality venue) that has opened or launched in the last 12 months.

Attention will be paid to factors including design, innovation, sustainability and impact on/integration with the surrounding area/community.

Please note that shortlisted developments will be visited by our judging panel in August.

Based in London.

Previous recipients include The Peninsula Residences, The Bryanston and The OWO Residences by Raffles.

The Spear’s Woman of the Year Award

For a female leader in the UK private client sector

The recipient of this inaugural category will be a woman who is instrumental in shaping the direction of her firm and driving innovation in how private client services are delivered, all while ensuring her firm maintains the highest standards of integrity and excellence.

Open to applicants from any industry servicing private clients.

Based in the UK or internationally.

The Spear’s Impact Award

For an individual who has brought about a major positive impact on the world, or a specific group, community, cause or organisation – either through giving, philanthropy, impact-investing or some other means in the last 12 months.

A shortlist is not revealed for the Spear’s Impact Award and the winner is determined by Spear’s Editor-in-Chief and Head of Research.

Based in the UK or internationally.

Previous recipients include James Reed, James Chen and Ajaz Ahmed.

Entrepreneur of the Year

For an entrepreneur who has demonstrated innovation, success and who embodies the values and ideals of the Spear’s community.

A shortlist is not revealed for the Spear’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the winner is determined by Spear’s Editor-in-Chief and Head of Research.

Based in the UK or internationally.

Previous recipients include Paul Taylor, GP Hinduja & Family and Strive Masiyiwa.

Grand Prix – Private Client Firm of the Year

An award to recognise the leading private client firm of the year.

The firm may be a wealth management firm, a law firm, or any company that services private clients.

A shortlist is not be revealed for the Spear’s Grand Prix Award and the winner is determined by Spear’s Editor-in-Chief and Head of Research.

Previous recipients include Sotheby’s International Realty and JP Morgan.

Spear’s Awards testimonials

Here’s what some of our winners have had to say about the Spear’s Awards:

‘The Spear’s Awards are like the Oscars of the private wealth industry. The awards are highly prestigious and highly sought-after.’ – Camilla Wallace, tax partner at Wedlake Bell.

‘I think the Spear’s Awards are really important in the industry. It brings everyone together; it’s a great opportunity to network and meet with peers in a friendly collegiate environment.’ – Andrew Sams, head of wealth structuring at Hundle.

‘Having awards like Spear’s and the recognition that is attached to it with the quality and calibre of the competition is so important for the industry.’ – Clare Anderson, global head of Schroders Family Office Service.

‘The Spear’s Awards manages to so cleverly bring together the very best in all the different private client [industries]. You feel they genuinely make an effort to choose the very best in the industry and then allow us to come together to network and celebrate.’ – Ross Elder, managing partner at Lincoln Private Investment Office.

‘These awards are incredibly important to the industry because they’re a barometer of excellence. Spear’s is the authority in Europe on UHNWs.’ – Thea Carroll, founder of Thea Carroll Property Consultancy.