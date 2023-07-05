View all newsletters
  1. Wealth
July 5, 2023

The best family business advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

By Spear's

Family Business Advisers Index
Welcome to the Spear’s ranking of the best family business advisers for high-net-worth-individuals in the UK. The list features our Top Recommended and Recommended advisers 

For high-net-worth (HNW) individuals, being a part of a family business can come with a unique set of complex challenges. Issues such as succession and governance are intertwined with the business entity as well as the structure of the family – a situation that can have ramifications for the family unit as well as the future of the company itself.

Family business advisers address these issues by deploying expertise in a number of fields which can help to manage the complexities a family business can involve. The best family business advisers are able to work through their clients’ circumstances to provide a bespoke solution that is amenable to both the business and personal aspects of their clients’ lives.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

The family business advisers featured are included in the table below, along with their Spear’s ranking and focus. 

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on spears500.com. (The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.)

To explore all the Spear's indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear's 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here.

If you are an adviser featured in index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email rasika.sittamparam@spearswms.com.

Spear’s Magazine presents Spear’s 500 Live on 7 September. Find more information on NSMG.live.

More indices: 

