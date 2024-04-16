The best wealth managers in Guernsey in 2024

The best wealth managers in Guernsey lend their services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients drawn to the island’s stability, as well as its attractive tax regime and trust opportunities.

Guernsey has a long history as an international finance centre, boasting a wide range of wealth management expertise. It is home to a number of global and institutional investment houses as well as numerous boutique service providers.

The best wealth managers can help a client to take advantage of this environment and capture global investment opportunities while protecting their family wealth. They will also take into account a range of financial matters, including estate planning, succession, tax services and wealth structuring.

The advisers in the index below cater to both high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Best wealth managers in Guernsey: names to know

There are 18 wealth managers based in Guernsey identified in the Spear’s Wealth Management Indices, including Shaun Lacey, of Rathbones, who becomes the only Top Flight adviser on the island after being promoted from Top Recommended. Elsewhere, Andrew Phillips of Julius Baer moves up from Recommended to Top Recommended, bringing the number of experts in this ranking to eight. For the full index, visit Spears500.com.

Shaun Lacey

Firm: Rathbones

Lacey has more than 35 years’ experience in private banking, wealth management and trust planning for wealthy clients and currently heads up Rathbones incorporating Investec Wealth & Investment (CI) in Guernsey. Lacey specialises in managing the wealth of local and overseas HNW clients, especially those who own offshore trusts and company structures.

Andrew Phillips

Firm: Julius Baer

With more than 40 years’ experience in the banking industry, Phillips has been an executive director at Julius Baer since 2016, bringing experience from previous roles at Credit Suisse, Kleinwort Benson and Barclays. Phillips’ focus has been on working with and serving the needs of local and UK-based clients including UK resident, non-domiciled individuals and their professional advisers.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Guernsey, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best wealth managers in Guernsey: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

