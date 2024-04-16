The best wealth managers in Jersey in 2024

The largest of the Channel Islands, Jersey is one of the world’s leading offshore financial centres.

There are no taxes on capital gains, inheritance or gifts, and the income tax rate is capped at a maximum of 20 per cent, making the island an attractive regime for international high-net-worth (HNW) individuals with investable assets of £1 million or more and for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients who typically have at least $30 million to play with.

Part of the Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2024. See also:

Jersey is also home to a number of global and institutional investment houses as well as several boutique service providers.

The best wealth managers in Jersey help clients organise their financial affairs and maximise the efficiency of their investments. They can also take into account a range of financial matters, including estate planning, succession, tax services and wealth structuring.

Best wealth managers in Jersey: names to know

This year, Spear’s welcomes Ashley Cox, of Whitmill Trust, as a new addition to the index. There are also a number of promotions from Recommended to Top Recommended, including Jonathan Giles of Rathbones and Claire Machin of Suntera Global. View the full rankings at Spears500.com.

Ashley Cox – New to Recommended

Firm: Whitmill Trust

As managing director at Whitmill Trust, Cox’s day-to-day responsibilities include developing the team at Whitmill and establishing growth strategies to focus on private client and smaller fund relationships. Cox joined Whitmill in 2020 and describes the firm as ‘fiercely independent’ and ‘very client-focused and personal’.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Jonathan Giles – Recommended to Top Recommended

Firm: Rathbones

Despite his management role, Giles is actively client-facing and looks after a range of portfolios for wealthy individuals and families, predominantly from Asia and the Middle East. Giles joined Rathbones Investment Management International in January 2006 and has more than 35 years’ experience in international private client service.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Claire Machin – Recommended to Top Recommended

Firm: Suntera Global

Group director of Suntera Global, Machin also heads the trust and private wealth branch of the firm’s Jersey office. She advises on matters relating to trust management, corporate governance, estate planning, inheritance tax planning and portfolio management.

Read the full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Jersey, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best wealth managers in Jersey: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.