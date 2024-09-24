The best contentious trust lawyers for high-net-worth individuals in 2024

Contentious trust lawyers represent clients involved in disputes over trusts and estate matters. The best lawyers guide their clients through these difficult and complex situations, handling them with the sensitivity and detail demanded of such cases.

Contentious trust disputes can be particularly complex for high-net-worth individuals, where significant assets, family dynamics, and multiple jurisdictions often come into play. Whether the issue involves a breach of fiduciary duty, contested trust terms, or disputes among beneficiaries, navigating these challenges requires specialised legal expertise.

Spear’s top contentious trust lawyers have a deep understanding of trust law, estate planning, and dispute resolution, ensuring that your interests are protected in even the most intricate and high-stakes conflicts.

These lawyers offer strategic advice, skilled negotiation, and, when necessary, robust litigation support to resolve trust disputes effectively and with minimal disruption to your financial legacy.

Best contentious trust lawyers for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Lynsey Harrison – Recommended

Firm: Clarion Solicitors

Described as a figurehead for contentious probate litigation in Yorkshire, Lynsey Harrison is a leading contentious private client litigator with more than two decades’ experience in disputed estates and trusts. She is highly regarded for her expertise in mental capacity disputes.

Charlotte Fraser – Top Recommended

Firm: Farrer & Co

Fraser frequently advises on matters involving fraud, freezing injunctions, trust and estate disputes, asset tracing, breaches of trust, and jurisdictional issues, with a diverse clientele pool including beneficiaries, trustees, executors, and settlors.

Jeremy Gordon – Recommended

Firm: Farrer & Co

Gordon has experience handling will disputes, inheritance tax claims, and other contentious cases. He specialises in advising on trusts, estates, and inheritance issues, often with an international dimension. While some cases end up in court, he aims to resolve disputes through alternative means whenever possible.

Emma Jordan – Top Recommended

Firm: Taylor Wessing

A commercially astute adviser with a formidable reputation for trust litigation work, Jordan has advised on landmark cases including the first ever action involving an insolvent trust. A dual qualified as an English Barrister and a Jersey Advocate, Jordan advises across aspects of contentious trusts work with a particular focus on representing trustees and high net worth clients.

Kirstie McGuigan – Recommended

Firm: Taylor Wessing

Kirstie McGuigan’s focus is in contentious and non-contentious private client matters, including trusts and estates in both UK and international contexts. She is known for her involvement in complex trusts and contested estates matters and also advises on Court of Protection matters.

Rose Chamberlayne – Recommended

Firm: Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove

Rose Chamberlayne specialises in family governance, trust structuring, asset protection, and identifying vulnerabilities in family and trust structures. Her practice focuses on international succession planning for UHNW individuals and families, trust creation, family governance, defensive structuring, and general tax planning work with a strong international focus.

Claire-Marie Cornford – Top Recommended

Firm: Irwin Mitchell

As head of will, trust, and estate disputes in London, Cornford handles high-value private wealth disputes for various clients and leads Irwin Mitchell’s global UK group focused on international private wealth work.

Paula Myers – Recommended

Firm: Irwin Mitchell

Myers, director of legal services for private client services with Irwin Mitchell, deals with all types of challenges of wills, including issues relating to mental capacity, undue influence, irregularities, and claims for financial provision for spouses, cohabitees, and children. Myers also has particular experience handling farming dispute claims involving the doctrine of proprietary estoppel.

Scott Taylor – Top Recommended

Firm: Moore Barlow

With over a decade of experience, Taylor specialises in trust disputes, will disputes, matters involving mental capacity, and court of protection. He resolves complex disputes efficiently, often using mediation.

Jan Atkinson – Top Recommended

Firm: Osbornes Law

Jan Atkinson, senior partner at the London-based Osbornes Law, specialises in wills, estates, and trusts. She is an expert in high-value estate administrations and disputed probate and trust cases.

Roberta Harvey – Top Recommended

Firm: Forsters

Harvey is experienced in handling a wide variety of issues relating to trusts for high-net-worth individuals, trustees, family offices, executors, and beneficiaries of contested estates. She is known for prioritising her clients’ interests, using mediation where possible, and being prepared to pursue a trial solution when necessary.



Graeme Kleiner – Top Recommended

Firm: Charles Russell Speechlys



Head of contentious trusts and estates at Charles Russell Speechlys, Kleiner has extensive experience and expertise in the field. He is known for his ability to navigate complex and challenging situations in the realm of trusts and estates.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best contentious trust lawyers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

