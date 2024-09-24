The best probate and wills lawyers in 2024

Securing probate on the estate of a late parent can be one of life’s most stressful experiences, but the process can be even more drawn out when the estate is large and complex.

Lawyers used to navigating trusts, complex assets and international portfolios are an essential element of any estate planning team to safeguard your wealth for future generations.

High-value estates often involve intricate financial portfolios, multiple assets across jurisdictions, and significant tax implications. Choosing a probate and wills lawyer with expertise in wealth management, estate planning, and succession law is essential to ensure that legacies are protected and assets distributed as desired.

The probate and wills lawyers highlighted by Spear’s not only offer sound legal counsel but also provide tailored strategies that consider family dynamics, charitable interests, and tax-efficient solutions.

Best probate and wills lawyers: names to know

Robert Lee, MSB Solicitors

Robert Lee – Recommended

Firm: MSB Solicitors

Head of the private client department at MSB Solicitors in Liverpool, Lee specialises in probate, court of protection, trusts, estates, and wills. The department offers services to high-net-worth individuals and families, including inheritance tax advice, will writing, probate services, business planning, and family dispute resolution.

An accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly, Lee is dedicated to providing compassionate and expert legal guidance.

Nicole Marmor – Top Recommended

Firm: Sherrards

Nicole Marmor heads up the private wealth team at Sherrards, with extensive experience advising HNWs with connections to France, Germany, and Spain.

Michael Cash – Top Recommended

Firm: Penningtons Manches Cooper

Penningtons Manches Cooper trust expert Michael Cash has more than two decades of experience advising HNW clients in domestic and international trust disputes.

Cash is experienced in handling complex cases, including a recent high-profile case involving a large estate with competing claims from India and Pakistan.

Roman Kubiak – Top Recommended

Firm: Hugh James

Kubiak’s work focuses on high-value will, trust, and estate disputes, often representing HNWs, trustees, executors, high-profile figures, and charities.

Nita Maru – Top Recommended

Firm: TWC Legal Consultants

UAE-based Nita Maru established TWC Legal Consultants in 2009 and has advocated for the development of the DIFC wills and probate system to consider expatriates and non-Muslims who’d prefer their estate to be determined as per their wishes and not by Shariah law. She aims to provide peace of mind and security for families with complex asset and business structures in the UAE.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best probate and wills lawyers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

