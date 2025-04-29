The best immigration lawyers

Immigration lawyers help their clients deal with the legal matters that can arise from HNW migration: from status adjustments to residency, all the way through to appeals and, if the need arises, courts.

The immigration lawyers featured below have been selected by Spear’s for their outstanding expertise in handling high-net-worth client matters. Many also offer specialist advice on business immigration strategy and the challenges of managing a mobile workforce for multinational companies. All, however, are highly adept at navigating the complexities faced by private clients living across multiple jurisdictions.

The Index highlights a breadth of specialisms: from advisers who shape corporate mobility policies to litigation specialists who move swiftly to defend clients against threats like Interpol Red Notices — all share a proven ability to cut through red tape.

For the first time, the Spear’s Immigration Lawyers Index features Top Flight advisers, a recognition of the growing talent pool in the sector. An immigration lawyer is a key link for their client; they are often the first person clients have contact with in a legal sense when applying for citizenship, and their immigration lawyer will connect them with the other parts of the immigration jigsaw, from tax lawyers to property lawyers.

Best immigration lawyers: some names to know

Jurga McCluskey

Focus: UHNWs moving to the UK

UHNWs moving to the UK Ranking: Top Flight

Top Flight Firm: Deloitte

Jurga McCluskey is a leading immigration lawyer and head of Deloitte’s UK immigration practice, as well as part of Deloitte’s UK global employer services team, where she leads on digital and innovation. Jurga also sits on the Home Office Employer Advisory Group.

In 2021, Jurga was recognised as one of the Top 10 Most Powerful Women in the professional services industry.

Marcia Longdon

Focus: A-list entertainers

A-list entertainers Ranking: Recommended

Recommended Firm: Kingsley Napley

Marcia Longdon is a partner in the immigration team at Kingsley Napley, where she deals with a large number of clients from the US, among other countries. Longdon’s clients include entertainers who have projects in the UK and the odd oversleeping rock star with an upcoming international tour, taking a wide view of their affairs to anticipate their requirements.

Elena Hinchin

Focus: Complex immigration law

Complex immigration law Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Farrer & Co

Elena Hinchin advises on all aspects of UK immigration law. She has particular expertise in providing strategic immigration advice to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, family offices and businesses in respect of relocation to the UK, alongside experience in handling complex immigration matters, including political asylum claims and immigration appeals.

Her clients include senior executives, family offices and global companies, for whom she often secures creative solutions, a testament to her deep knowledge of UK and international law.

Sundeep Rathod

Focus: Global talent visas

Global talent visas Ranking: Recommended

Recommended Firm: Edwin Coe

Rathod joined Edwin Coe in 2021 after establishing the immigration department at Simons Muirhead Burton. He focuses on media and entertainment immigration and helping business owners and entrepreneurs relocate to the UK. His team assists investors, sets up UK branches of companies, and secures innovator founder visas. His media clients include Marvel actors and successful writers, directors, and producers. He also handles spousal relocation, complex nationality issues, and EU settlement schemes.

Best immigration lawyers: the complete list

The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.