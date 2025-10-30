From bold beginnings to global prestige: the legacy of Penfolds Bin 707

First crafted in 1963, Bin 707 is a pure expression of Penfolds' house style // Image: Penfolds

Born from ambition and refined over decades, Penfolds’ Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon now stands as a symbol of Australia’s ascent in the world of fine wine.

It is more than a wine – it is a beacon of uncompromising quality and a coming-of-age story for Australian Cabernet Sauvignon. Over the past 60 years, it has mirrored the evolution of Australian viticulture and winemaking, rising to global prominence and earning its place among the world’s most collectible wines.

First crafted in 1963 by Penfolds’ legendary Chief Winemaker Max Schubert, the creator of Grange, Bin 707 was Penfolds’ first commercial release of a single cabernet-based wine. It was a bold move, and one that laid the foundation for a wine that would become a benchmark for Australian Cabernet Sauvignon.

For decades, Penfolds has combined heritage, craftsmanship, and vineyard expertise to create Australia’s most celebrated Cabernets // Image: Penfolds

Bin 707 is a pure expression of Penfolds’ house style, showcasing the art of multi-vineyard, multi-region sourcing. Grapes are selected for their intensity, structure and character – from the iconic vineyards of Barossa Valley and Coonawarra to the cool-climate elegance of Robe, Padthaway and Wrattonbully. Only the most powerful and opulent parcels make it into the final blend, with vintages skipped entirely when the fruit does not meet Penfolds’ exacting standards – a rarity that underscores its prestige.

Today, under the stewardship of Chief Winemaker Peter Gago, Bin 707 continues to represent Penfolds at its most rich and powerful. It is a wine of stature, with proven cellaring potential and a reputation for ageing gracefully over three decades or more.

For collectors, Bin 707 is a statement of taste and discernment.

It is consistently ranked among Australia’s finest wines, and its rarity, heritage and performance in the cellar make it a compelling addition to any serious collection.

With every vintage offering its own nuance, Bin 707 remains a testament to the enduring commitment of Penfolds to excellence – and a wine that continues to captivate those who seek the extraordinary.