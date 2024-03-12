The best property investment, finance, management and private office service providers in 2024

Property is often an integral component of an investment portfolio for high-net-worth individuals. But building and growing such a portfolio requires specialist expertise.

In the Investment, Finance, Management and Private Office Service Providers Index, Spear’s presents those advisers who have access to the best investment deals and opportunities; innovative advice on financing and managing real estate projects; and experience in delivering return on investment.

Private office service providers, which are gaining in global prominence both as standalone entities and as organisations affiliated with large real estate firms, can serve as a one-stop shop for HNWs seeking to build and refine their property portfolios.

Names to know

Among the Top Flight advisers are Marcus Bradbury-Ross, of CBRE (left) and Richard Rogerson of RFR

The Spear’s Property Investment, Finance, Management and Private Office Service Providers Index 2024 is led by advisers in the Top Flight, including Richard Rogers of RFR and Marcus Bradbury-Ross of CBRE. There are also a couple of notable new additions to the index, introduced below. To view the full index, view the table below or visit Spears500.com.

Alex Greaves

Firm: Ridgestone Property

Ranking: Top Recommended

An experienced professional with over 20 years’ experience in the industry, Greaves previously worked for CBRE as a director. Earlier in his career, he worked for Harrods, Chestertons and Marsh & Parsons as a real estate agent.

In addition to working on institutional investment deals, he is well-versed in helping HNW clients to access prime trophy assets.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Firm: Banda Property

Ranking: Top Recommended

Mapelli Mozzi founded Banda Property in 2007 at the age of 23 after time spent ‘going to auctions with investors and buying properties and doing them up’ in between his university studies. While initially focused on property development and interior design projects in London, he has since expanded the firm into an internationally minded business, with a discreet, ‘end-to-end’ service for HNWs.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking property investment, finance, management and private office service providers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

