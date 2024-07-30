VAT to be charged on UK private school fees from January

UK private schools such as Eton attract HNW families from around the world / Image: Shutterstock

VAT will be charged on private school fees from January, the UK government has confirmed.

The new Labour government is pushing ahead with its plans to remove the VAT exemption and business rates relief for private schools in England to, they say, enable funding for 6,500 new teachers in state schools.

Treasury minister James Murray said the government will apply 20% VAT to private schools in the UK from 2025 – and it will also apply to ‘pre-payments of fees’ for terms starting in the new year.

Private schools have expressed concern that removing the VAT exemption may lead to a significant number of students moving to the state school system due to potential fee increases, and of the impact on smaller independent schools.

The headteachers’ union has warned that some private schools may face closure, while others have highlighted that introducing the change in the middle of an academic year could cause additional disruption.

Long-lasting damage

The UK’s almost 2,600 independent schools contribute £16.5 billion to the British economy, sustaining sustains 328,000 jobs, according to 2022 research by Oxford Economics.

The VAT levy is likely to hit mid-market and smaller schools the most, experts have warned.

Responding to Monday’s confirmation of a VAT levy on private schools, Rosamond McDowell, Spear’s Top Recommended tax lawyer and Partner Payne Hicks Beach told Spear’s: ‘For the wealthiest, of course, the tax change may make little difference. Educational services are a mainstay of the UK export market and will remain so. Indeed, many of our private schools already rely very heavily on the international student market.

‘Beyond this, however, whilst some parents, particularly those with children in their final years of school, will be tightening the proverbial belt and gritting their teeth at the prospect of a 20% increase in their school fees bill, many others will be thinking hard as to whether the extra cost is affordable.’

Sir Anthony Seldon, head of Epsom College and former head of Wellington and Brighton College previously told Spear’s: ‘It would be quite wrong to think all independent schools can cope with VAT the way the likes of Eton and Harrow might be able to do so.

‘This will damage schools outside the South East, prep schools, niche schools and many other schools which don’t operate on significant margins.’

‘I am getting a lot of parents phoning me and asking if the school they are considering is going to be viable,’ David Smith, a senior consultant at the London-based firm told Spear’s this month. ‘They are very aware of the threat of VAT and want to know what the long-term position is for their child’s future school.

‘There is an increased awareness that many schools will not cope financially and may go under. Understandably, no parent wants to send their child to a school that might be in this position. It is a question we are being asked a lot currently.’

A report by the Independent Schools Council, which represents almost 1,400 private schools released in May showed the number of children joining private schools has fallen by 2.7 per cent.

McDowell said the decision would have wider implications on the wealthiest choosing to call the UK home.

‘Our prediction is that our already oversubscribed and underfunded state school system may find itself trying to cope with more and more applicants, particularly at the top level. In combination with the changes to the non-dom rules, we will almost certainly also find non-dom families choosing to leave the UK and its independent schools behind altogether,’ she said.

The levy may also affect the UK’s reputation as a centre of private education excellence. Nick Mendoza, Partner in Private Client at Wedlake Bell says: ‘The internationally renowned quality of its schools has always played a part in attracting internationally mobile individuals to the UK and for some parents this increase in price is unlikely to deter them from seeking private education in the UK for their children. Some though may consider options in jurisdictions where school fees can be lower (Dubai is often one example) but given that fee levels for the most elite UK schools are broadly in line with comparable schools in the US, and significantly less than the most exclusive Swiss schools, many parents may decide to simply adapt to the change.

Paying the price

Consultancy Baines Cutler, which surveyed some 700 private schools in January, estimates schools will increase fees by 16 per cent.

According to Independent Schools Council data, the average fee per term for a private school day pupil is £6,021. This would rise to £7,225 with a 20 per cent fee increase. For boarding schools the figure is higher: £14,153 on average, rising to £16,984 with VAT added.

Some schools may be in a position to absorb the extra cost and avoid passing it on to parents, but price rises are expected, experts have told Spear’s. Cuts are also likely, they say.

Mendoza says: ‘The extent to which the cost increase will be passed onto parents may depend on the financial health of the school. The impact of the policy will undoubtedly become clearer over the next few weeks as parents make final decisions ahead of the new school year in September. However, it would not be a surprise if some schools are forced to close as a result of this measure due to parents pulling their children out of private education.’

Confirmation of the date of the new policy does at least allows families to begin planning should they need to free up funds to meet additional expenditure.

He continues: ‘For many parents the education of their children is their greatest priority, and they will be considering ways to minimise the impact. Some parents may look to grandparents to help ease the cost. In turn, grandparents may use the opportunity to help fund school fees as part of an overall long term tax efficient succession plan. Parents may also want to consider education trusts, which can be used to provide funds for school fees and take advantage of specific inheritance tax exemptions.’