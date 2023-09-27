The best tax, structuring and offshore experts for high-net-worth individuals in 2023

Part of the Spear’s Tax and Trusts index

Offshore experts can assist high-net-worth individuals with a number of financial, investment and taxation requirements, and are based in various financial centres around the world.

The offshore experts listed below can assist with a range of matters, covering a broad number of private client services from taxation to wealth management and legal coverage. Joining the ranks of the Spear’s recommended lists along with several others are Child & Child’s urbane and approachable head of international clients Shahrzad Atai and Bedell Cristin’s Edward Bennett, who has been providing advice on trusts in Jersey for more than 30 years.

Spear’s publishes annual rankings of the top private client advisers and service providers to HNWs. These are drawn up on the basis of peer nominations, client feedback, telephone and face-to-face interviews, data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear’s editorial and research teams.

