Leading divorce consultancy and support service providers 2024

Navigating the emotional and legal complexities of divorce can be overwhelming. Divorce consultancy and support service providers offer guidance and assistance to HNW individuals and couples facing the end of their marriages.

Spear’s list of the leading divorce consultants can offer expert advice on a client’s legal options, helping them to understand their rights and responsibilities while working closely with solicitors and barristers to ensure a smooth and efficient resolution.

Beyond legal support, they address the emotional and psychological impact of divorce, offering counselling and therapy services as well as assisting clients in understanding and managing the financial implications of divorce, including asset division, alimony, and child maintenance.

As part of our wider family law guide, Spear’s has also ranked the leading solicitors, barristers, and providers of litigation funding for HNW clients.

‘These divorce consultants can help to manage the extra-legal aspects of a high-value client’s separation, including emotional support and advice on financial provisions. Divorce is one of the most challenging times anyone will experience — but these specialists can help their clients access counselling, therapy and investigative services, as well as understanding their rights and responsibilities.‘

Ian Douglas, Spear’s Head of Research

Best divorce consultancy and support service providers: names to know

Ceri Griffiths – Returning to Top Recommended

Firm: St. James’s Place Private Clients

Ceri Griffiths, Willow Brook Lifestyle Financial Planning

Ceri Griffiths, winner of Private Client Innovation of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023, founded Willow Brook Lifestyle Financial Planning to provide women with expert advice to assist them in taking ownership of their financial affairs.

The business was born when Griffiths, while observing a business meeting between a wealth adviser and a female client, realised that the industry had failed in catering to the full spectrum of women’s particular financial requirements.

Her firm is a partner business of St. James’s Place Private Clients.

Read Ceri Griffiths’ full profile on Spears500.com

Hannah Budd – New Addition

Firm: Rosefield Divorce Consultancy

Hannah Budd, formerly of boutique family law firm BloomBudd, transitions to the Divorce Consultants and Support Services index in recognition of her new role working with Rosefield Divorce Consultancy. ‘The idea of going to a divorce consultant who can give you an assessment with no skin in the game, and appraise someone of all of the options from an independent perspective, I think is valuable,’ she said.

Read Hannah Budd’s full profile at Spears500.com

Ben Glassman – New Addition

Firm: Evelyn Partners

Ben Glassman, of Evelyn Partners, specialises in the finances of divorcing couples, and planning for their future prosperity after a break-up.Pensions, tax, financial planning and investments all fall under his team.

Read Ben Glassman’s full profile at Spears500.com

Samantha Woodham – Returning to Top Recommended

Firm: The Divorce Surgery

Founded in 2018 by Harry Gates and Samantha Woodham, who is also a barrister at 4 Paper Buildings, the Divorce Surgery has been hailed by peers as ‘a new and innovative dispute resolution advisory service’ and ‘an important new firm in the family law market’.

Read Samantha Woodham’s full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking top divorce consultancy and support service providers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best divorce consultancy and support service providers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.