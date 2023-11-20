Spear’s Awards 2023: the full list of finalists revealed

The Spear’s Awards 2023 take place on Wednesday 22 November, honouring the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers, schools, as well as other service providers to HNW and UHNW individuals.
Now in its 17th year, the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ is once again poised to recognised an esteemed line-up of entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leading figures from the private client industry, in fields from law and property, to tax and more.
Previous award winners include Sir Richard Branson, telecoms entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, Travelex founder and philanthropist Sir Lloyd Dorfman, and high-profile family lawyer Catherine Bedford.
This year’s judging panel received hundreds of submissions, which were carefully assessed by the Spear’s Research Unit alongside a committee of industry experts. The shortlist of nominees was unveiled in August and the winners will be announced at The Landmark, London, on Wednesday .
Now, as the day of the ceremony approaches, Spear’s is privileged to share the complete list of finalists across all 18 categories. Read on to discover the full list and click here to learn more about the awards.
Spear’s Awards 2023: finalists
HNW Wealth Manager of the Year
Ross Elder, Lincoln Private Investment Office
Bandish Gudka, LGT Wealth Management
Josh Matthews, MASECO Private Wealth
Charles Sanford, LGT Wealth Management
UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year
Charlotte Bobroff, J.P. Morgan Private Bank
Nicholas Hornby, Cerno Capital
Khaled Said, Capital Generation Partners
Private Bank of the Year (UK)
HSBC Global Private Banking (UK)
Private Bank of the Year (International)
Family Office Services Provider of the Year
Schroders Family Office Service
Lawyer of the Year (Family Law)
David Allison, Family Law In Partnership
Mark Irving, Harbottle & Lewis
Kate Landells, Withers
Caroline Park, Hughes Fowler Carruthers
Simon Pigott, Levison Meltzer Pigott
James Stewart, Penningtons Manches Cooper
Lawyer of the Year (Tax & Trusts)
Damian Bloom, Taylor Wessing
Robert Brodrick, Payne Hicks Beach
Jonathan Conder, Stephenson Harwood
Lawyer of the Year (Reputation)
Private Client Accountant of the Year
School of the Year
The British School of Brussels
Property Adviser of the Year
Becky Fatemi, Sotheby’s International Realty
Marcus O’Brien, Sotheby’s International Realty
Roarie Scarisbrick, Property Vision
Ollie Marshall, Prime Purchase
Thomas van Straubenzee, Knight Frank
Mark McAndrew, Strutt & Parker
Super Prime Development of the Year
Park Modern
The Broadway
The Bryanston
Private Client Service Award
Neon Century
Future Leader in Private Client Services
Lorna du Sautoy, BDB Pitmans
Joshua Moger, Payne Hicks Beach
Tahir Ebrahim, BDO
Henry Sands, SABI Strategy Group
Priyanka Hindocha, Stonehage Fleming
John Davies, Farrer & Co
Private Client Innovation of the Year
The Soke
Victor – Alto
Willow Brook Lifestyle Financial Planning
Y-Tree
Grand Prix Private Client Firm of the Year
Winner of Private Bank of the Year (UK)
Winner of Private Bank of the Year (International)
Winner of Family Office Services Provider of the Year
Winner of Private Client Service Award
Winner of Private Client Innovation Award
Impact Award
To be announced on the night
Entrepreneur of the Year
To be announced on the night
