Spear’s Awards 2023: the full list of finalists revealed

The Spear's Awards 2023 will take place on Wednesday 22 November / Pictured: the Spear's Awards 2022

The Spear’s Awards 2023 take place on Wednesday 22 November, honouring the very best private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers, schools, as well as other service providers to HNW and UHNW individuals.

Now in its 17th year, the ‘Oscars of the private client world’ is once again poised to recognised an esteemed line-up of entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leading figures from the private client industry, in fields from law and property, to tax and more.

[See also: Spear’s Awards finalists: Private Bank of the Year – International]

Previous award winners include Sir Richard Branson, telecoms entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, Travelex founder and philanthropist Sir Lloyd Dorfman, and high-profile family lawyer Catherine Bedford.

This year’s judging panel received hundreds of submissions, which were carefully assessed by the Spear’s Research Unit alongside a committee of industry experts. The shortlist of nominees was unveiled in August and the winners will be announced at The Landmark, London, on Wednesday .

Now, as the day of the ceremony approaches, Spear’s is privileged to share the complete list of finalists across all 18 categories. Read on to discover the full list and click here to learn more about the awards.

Spear’s Awards 2023: finalists

Learn more about the finalists for HNW Wealth Manager of the Year

Jim Barrett, Julius Baer

Ross Elder, Lincoln Private Investment Office

Bandish Gudka, LGT Wealth Management

Josh Matthews, MASECO Private Wealth

Charles Sanford, LGT Wealth Management

UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year

in association with Aranyani

Learn more about the finalists for UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year

Alison Bishop, Goldman Sachs

Charlotte Bobroff, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Nicholas Hornby, Cerno Capital

Harinder Hundle, Hundle

Khaled Said, Capital Generation Partners

Private Bank of the Year (UK)

EFG Private Bank

Hampden & Co

HSBC Global Private Banking (UK)

SG Kleinwort Hambros

Weatherbys Private Bank

Private Bank of the Year (International)

in association with Blackstone

Learn more about the finalists for Private Bank of the Year (International)

HSBC Global Private Banking

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

LGT Private Banking

Lombard Odier

Family Office Services Provider of the Year

in association with AP Executive

Learn more about the finalists for Family Office Services Provider of the Year

Evelyn Partners

Highvern

JTC Private Office

Ocorian

Raffles Family Wealth Trust

Schroders Family Office Service

Stonehage Fleming

Taylor Wessing Private Wealth

Lawyer of the Year (Family Law)

in association with SilverBell Global

Learn more about the finalists for Lawyer of the Year (Family Law)

David Allison, Family Law In Partnership

Ros Bever, Irwin Mitchell

Peter Burgess, Burgess Mee

Mark Irving, Harbottle & Lewis

Kate Landells, Withers

Caroline Park, Hughes Fowler Carruthers

Simon Pigott, Levison Meltzer Pigott

James Stewart, Penningtons Manches Cooper

Lawyer of the Year (Tax & Trusts)

Damian Bloom, Taylor Wessing

Robert Brodrick, Payne Hicks Beach

Jonathan Conder, Stephenson Harwood

Stuart Crippin, Seddons

Jonathan Riley, Fladgate

James Ward, Kingsley Napley

Lawyer of the Year (Reputation)

Gideon Benaim, Simkins

John Kelly, Harbottle & Lewis

Helen Morris, Kingsley Napley

Nigel Tait, Carter-Ruck

Polly Wilkins, Kobre & Kim

Private Client Accountant of the Year

in association with St James’s Place Private Clients

Learn more about the finalists for Private Client Accountant of the Year

Dawn Register, BDO

Mark Stokes, Deloitte

Michael Lewis, EY

Gavin Shaw, KPMG

School of the Year

in association with Thuso

Learn more about the finalists for School of the Year

Benenden

Brighton College

Charterhouse

Dulwich College (Singapore)

Pembroke House School

Sevenoaks School

The British School of Brussels

Wycombe Abbey

Property Adviser of the Year

Becky Fatemi, Sotheby’s International Realty

Marcus O’Brien, Sotheby’s International Realty

Chris Jones, Warnerheath

Roarie Scarisbrick, Property Vision

Ollie Marshall, Prime Purchase

Thomas van Straubenzee, Knight Frank

Mark McAndrew, Strutt & Parker

Dora Zhao, JLL Residential

Super Prime Development of the Year

Knightsbridge Gardens

Park Modern

The Broadway

The Bryanston

Private Client Service Award

Charities Aid Foundation

Evelyn Partners

Neon Century

Private Client by Bupa

Tanya Baxter Contemporary

Viavi

Future Leader in Private Client Services

Lorna du Sautoy, BDB Pitmans

Joshua Moger, Payne Hicks Beach

Tahir Ebrahim, BDO

Henry Sands, SABI Strategy Group

Emma Hosking-Williams, EY

Priyanka Hindocha, Stonehage Fleming

John Davies, Farrer & Co

Keir Waddell, Strutt & Parker

Private Client Innovation of the Year

Diana Hamade Attorneys at Law

Hundle

Meum

R360 Global

The Soke

Victor – Alto

Willow Brook Lifestyle Financial Planning

Y-Tree

Grand Prix Private Client Firm of the Year

Winner of Private Bank of the Year (UK)

Winner of Private Bank of the Year (International)

Winner of Family Office Services Provider of the Year

Winner of Private Client Service Award

Winner of Private Client Innovation Award

Boodle Hatfield

Hughes Fowler Carruthers

Impact Award

To be announced on the night

Entrepreneur of the Year

To be announced on the night

The 2023 Spear’s Awards are presented in association with:

AP Group

August Collection

Aranyani

Blackstone

SilverBell Coaching

St. James’s Place Private Clients

To find out more about The Spear’s Awards 2023, click here.