Spear’s Awards finalists: UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year

2022 Spear's Awards

On Wednesday 22 November 2023, Spear’s will crown the HNW Wealth Manager of the Year, in association with Aranyani, at a ceremony at the Landmark, London.

The finalists are:

With more than two decades of industry experience, Bishop joined Goldman Sachs in 2021 from Coutts as the firm looked to build its private wealth management team.

Bishop marked her first year at Goldman Sachs by successfully attracting the transfer of many loyal clients from throughout her career, which began on the trading floor at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, where she managed institutional European high-yield sales.

A full-time working mother, Bishop has led an industry-leading luxury initiative to appeal to a demographic of clients less familiar to Goldman Sachs, particularly her growing female client base. While she acknowledges technical investment content is just as important for women, front-row seats at Fashion Week through her unrivalled network within the luxury industry, or dinners with the Crown Jeweller – as just two examples – have helped build Bishops’ reputation as a wealth manager for female clients seeking equality, empathy and engagement.

Managing partner and one of the three founding partners, Said is the voice of the client within CapGen and is uniquely placed to offer insight into the problems families face when trying to get the best from the investment management industry. He can speak to his clients as a professional investor, but also wealth-owner to wealth-owner, and client-to-client.

Known in the industry for his principled, commercial approach, Said now manages the client relationships and business development functions at CapGen, as well as sitting on the asset allocation, investment, and risk committees.

Khaled’s latest innovation – CapGen Connect – has shown the value of bringing together likeminded families to discuss cutting-edge investments and themes.

He told The Wealth Net in 2021 that if he didn’t work in wealth management, he’d love to own a bar or a restaurant, and that his desert island luxury item would be a Peloton bike: ‘I think that would at least keep me fairly well occupied’, he said.

A veteran of Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan, Hundle decided in 2022 to strike out on his own, acquiring majority ownership of the European business of TwinFocus Boston and re-branding as Hundle. As a result, the firm is now an independent business, owned by the management team in London with TwinFocus a minority equity partner.

The firm has repositioned itself as independent advisers offering both investment and wealth management. The move allowed the firm the freedom to invest the European-based team, particularly around client service, technology, reporting and investment management.

A proudly independent business, owned by the management team in London, Hundle does not represent banks, asset managers or product providers.

A former relationship manager within Credit Suisse’s UK UHNW team, Bobroff joined the American bank in 2013 Bobroff specialises in entrepreneurial clients in the consumer, retail and e-commerce sectors, as well as business owners and family offices in the UK. Since joining the team in 2013, Bobroff has built her client base organically around clients and families who have ‘very sophisticated financial needs that require the scope and breadth’ of a firm the size of J.P. Morgan.

Bobroff looks after many of J.P. Morgan’s female clients, particularly entrepreneurs, and helps the wider team work on strategies that cater to this demographic. She is consistently involved in Women on The Move initiatives that seek to expand women-run businesses, improve women’s financial health and advance women’s career growth.

Bobroff also gives back to the local community and has Chaired the Private Bank’s Volunteer Leadership Group (VLG) since 2014, the platform through which J.P. Morgan organises employee volunteering and mentoring opportunities. Bobroff leads a committee of ten people who have organised everything from park clean-ups, two-week internship programmes for the Social Mobility Foundation, coat collections in London underground, and what has now become an annual Private Bank tradition: wrapping presents for communities in need at year-end.

Nick Hornby, Managing Partner, Cerno Capital

Cerno Capital co-founder Nick Hornby says the aims of Cerno Capital are simple: to make investment uncomplicated, accessible and free of jargon for clients. ‘In today’s climate we are approached by prospective investors with severe concerns about the geopolitical environment and domicile risks,’ Hornby has previously told Spear’s. ‘We aim to bridge these in common-sense ways.’

Cerno Capital was founded in 2007 as a partnership by Hornby and James Spence to provide exceptional investment management and service to clients. The boutique firm seeks to foster rich client-partner relationships and encourage regular engagement, and they put their strong client relationships down to their success at attracting and retaining clients.

Hornby, who is also a previous recipient of the Spear’s Outstanding Achievement Award, says one of the key attributes of the firm recognised by Spear’s is the partnership culture at Cerno. As Hornby says, ‘We ensure that every investor is regularly updated on our thinking’.

His investment career began at Cazenove & Co in 1990, where he was a research analyst based in Hong Kong and then Singapore. In 1995, he joined CLSA in London and was responsible for the institutional business across the UK and Europe.

