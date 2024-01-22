BDO’s Dawn Register follows in her mentor’s footsteps to win Private Client Accountant of the Year

Dawn Register is recognised as one of the UK's leading authorities in complex tax disclosures and investigations

Dawn Register is now firmly established as one of the country’s leading authorities when it comes to handling complex tax disclosures and investigations. She has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and is head of tax resolution at BDO, where she has been a partner since 2014.

[Click here to register for updates on the Spear’s Awards 2024]

The expert judging panel assembled by Spear’s noted Register’s winning combination of hard work and consistency, as well as her contribution in raising the profile of the wider profession.

‘Just being nominated for [the Spear’s Award] was a real honour,’ says Register. ‘It was a great shortlist and a real privilege to even be on there. For me, it’s recognition for some of the issues I raise, particularly for the public relations work that I do in the tax profession, which includes publishing articles in both the national and tax press.’

‘Never eat alone’

The award also underscores BDO’s own well-executed succession planning. The firm’s former head of global private client services, Wendy Walton, won the same prize back in 2014 – and Register cites Walton as a crucial mentor when she was coming through the ranks. She also notes how BDO’s sustained success is due in part to the collaborative approach that is embraced by the firm.

[See also: Who won at the Spear’s Awards 2023? The complete list of winners revealed]

Register explains that, alongside hard work and consistency, meeting and learning from other professionals has helped to drive her success. ‘Someone once said to me, “Never eat alone,” which is an excellent piece of advice. The various breakfasts, lunches and coffees I have had with other professionals over the years has been so vital to me as I have progressed through the profession.’

Dawn Register, of BDO, was named Private Client Accountant of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023

Building bridges

To secure successful outcomes for clients, Register says, it is imperative to attain a ‘thorough understanding of a client’s particular needs’. This involves becoming well versed in their individual businesses, family dynamics and international footprint. BDO often brings into play its impressive global network by teaming up with private client professionals in other countries.

Technology is another point of focus. BDO’s ‘global client portal’ is a new platform that enables clients to quickly upload data and information that can then be securely shared with other professionals around the world.

But it’s the requirement to combine problem-solving and interpersonal skills that Register enjoys most. ‘I enjoy the one-off nature of tax dispute work and solving problems,’ she explains. ‘Because I am a mediator, I like unlocking broken relationships that are often between the tax authorities and the client. However, my mediation skills are also transferable and can be useful when dealing with clients, families and all sorts of situations. That’s the challenge that I find most engaging of all.’

This feature is published in Spear’s Magazine Issue 90. Click here to subscribe