The high-net-worth life is often an international affair, and in an increasingly interconnected world, high-net-worth individuals are seeking global mobility and securing multiple residencies and citizenships to enhance their personal and financial freedom.

Many countries see an influx of well heeled investors or retirees as a positive influence on national life, and set up office to point the way towards the correct forms and government departments. Some make it more difficult but still allow it, which is where agencies who know the form come in, to smooth the way and clear up an points of jargon-heavy bureaucracy.

The best advisers in this field offer comprehensive services, including personalised consultation, detailed programme analysis, application management, and post-investment support. These experts leverage their deep understanding of international regulations, tax implications, and geopolitical trends to craft tailored solutions that align with their clients’ lifestyle, business, and wealth management objectives.

The Spear’s index of citizenship by investment and global mobility can find the right person to help. From securing a passport to finding the perfect house or school in your chosen country, these people can help you achieve your goals.

Best global mobility, residence and citizenship by investment advisers for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Dominic Volek – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Henley & Partners

Dominic Volek, the group head of private clients at Henley & Partners, advises wealthy individuals seeking better mobility, security, privacy, and estate planning. The firm has a leading government advisory practice that has raised over $8 billion in foreign direct investment. Volek notes a growing interest in investment migration among wealth managers and high-net-worth individuals after the pandemic.

Stuart Wakeling – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Henley & Partners

Stuart Wakeling is a managing partner at Henley & Partners with over 19 years’ experience advising high-net-worth individuals. He started his career at Coutts in 2001, then joined HSBC Private Banking in 2008. Wakeling has been with Henley & Partners since 2016, rising through the ranks to become the managing director in 2021.

Alison Teare – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Locate Isle of Man

Alison Teare, head of Locate Isle of Man, combines marketing skills with practical guidance for relocating families and businesses to the Isle of Man. Her team promotes the island, identifies skill gaps, and assists potential immigrants in the relocation process. The Isle of Man offers low taxes and a stable environment for business, making it a popular destination for British people.

Patricia Casaburi – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Global Citizen Solutions

Patricia Casaburi is managing director of Global Citizen Solutions, a company providing citizenship, immigration, and relocation services to individuals interested in expanding their legal options in various jurisdictions, including Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean. The firm specialises in finding the perfect residency or citizenship-by-investment programme for those looking to secure their future and become global citizens.

Scott Moore – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Henley & Partners

Scott Moore, a managing director at Henley & Partners, is based in Singapore. His focus is on advising private clients on residence and citizenship planning in Southeast Asia and Oceania. A Canadian native, Moore also contributes to Henley & Partners’ government advisory practice.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best global mobility, residence and citizenship by investment advisers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best global mobility, residence and citizenship by investment advisers for HNW individuals: the complete list

