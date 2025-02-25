Luštica Bay: The Adriatic’s most coveted address

Situated along Montenegro’s stunning Adriatic coastline, Luštica Bay has emerged as the region’s most compelling luxury proposition for discerning investors, offering a gateway to the country’s breathtaking natural beauty and historic charm. With three international airports nearby, Montenegro is within three hours reach of most of Europe’s major hubs, offering a blend of breathtaking natural beauty with modern connectivity and appealing investment incentives.

While comparable properties in established markets command premium prices, Luštica Bay offers early-mover advantages in Montenegro’s rapidly ascending luxury market, with property values showing consistent year-on-year growth that outpaces many Mediterranean counterparts.

The Peaks: Combined modern living with privacy and seclusion

Amongst its four emerging neighbourhoods, Luštica Bay is home to The Peaks which features the country’s very first golf course and residences. Designed to maximise the country’s dramatic topography, The Peaks is inspired by the pristine natural beauty of its surroundings and the region’s rich cultural heritage. The Gary Player signature design championship golf course will feature 18-holes all with stunning ocean views upon completion – placing it among an elite 10% of courses worldwide.

Representing major investment in Montenegro’s high-end real estate and tourism landscape, The Peaks elevates the world-class destination while appealing to the growing interest in golf globally for enthusiasts and investors alike. Now selling with only 20 per cent downpayment, The Peaks’ first neighbourhood phase, Botanika, comprises sophisticated villas, townhouses and apartments starting from €740,000. Well-articulated layouts and amenities, such as terraces with lounge seating and dining areas, are designed to maximise indoor-outdoor living. To enhance modern living, authentic Montenegrin architecture is reflected with the use of stone and wood and the finest locally sourced natural materials. With privacy and seclusion at the forefront of The Peaks, each residency offers breathtaking views of the sea and rolling mountains.

Horizon: Privileges for homeowners at newest development

The development’s newest launch and private sanctuary on Montenegro’s pristine coast, Horizon, offers a selection of exclusive properties. From studios through to three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, all host expansive panoramic views of the Adriatic. The architectural design draws inspiration from Mediterranean beauty, reflecting the heritage of Montenegro with warm local stone, earthy colour palettes and Mediterranean shutters with cascading infinity pools and outdoor terraces. Each residence maximises its elevated position with stretched sea views from every living room, bedroom, terrace and balcony. Thoughtfully designed interiors boast generous open-plan living spaces that flow seamlessly onto artfully tiered terraces providing an enhanced living experience.

Horizon homeowners gain access to an extensive suite of privileges, including its own Horizon Clubhouse, providing expansive terraces with swing sofas and sun loungers, and views which stretch over the Adriatic. The Clubhouse offers state-of-the-art wellness facilities, swimming pools, a kids’ club and an array of creative dining options. Residents can also enjoy a private cinema and open-air Skybar which is ideal for sunset drinks and alfresco dining.

Horizon presents a compelling opportunity for investors with remarkably flexible payment terms. With prices ranging from €450,000 to €1,452,000 and just a 20 per cent downpayment, investors can secure their piece of this premium development. The innovative payment structure includes a zero-interest payment plan extended up to four years, with up to two years post-delivery flexibility. This unique flexible payment term allows investors to generate rental income for up to two years before completing their final payment, effectively offsetting their investment through Luštica Bay’s professional Property Rental Service.

A place with innovative investment opportunities

With an array of shopping, dining, entertainment and sports facilities, plus five pristine beaches and three lounges, homeowners and visitors can enjoy year-round recreation and everything from high-adrenaline water sports to restorative beachfront yoga. Belonging to Luštica Bay’s community ensures connectivity and comfort, with nature surroundings and elevated living. In addition to its carefully curated retail districts, homeowners benefit from a full-service marina with 115 berths and high-end facilities and its property management team ensures impeccable maintenance throughout the seasons, supported by 24-hour security and eco-friendly shuttle services. Surrounded by rugged mountains, staggering National Parks and centuries old olive groves, Luštica Bay is the ideal base to explore all that Montenegro has to offer alongside its comprehensive array of lifestyle amenities.

Montenegro is growing as a luxury market

As Montenegro continues its trajectory and cements its position as the Adriatic’s newest luxury destination, early investors in Luštica Bay stand to benefit significantly. The development’s comprehensive infrastructure, world-class amenities and strategic location position it perfectly to capitalise on the country’s growing appeal to high-net-worth individuals seeking both a premium lifestyle destination and a sound investment.

For detailed information about available properties and investment opportunities at Luštica Bay contact the sales team for a private consultation.