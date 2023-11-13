Spear’s Awards finalists: Family Office Services Provider of the Year

The Spear's Award for Family Office of the Year is awarded to a firm that has delivered outstanding services to family offices / Image: Shutterstock

On Wednesday 22 November 2023, Spear’s will crown the Family Office Services Provider of the Year in association with AP Executive, at a ceremony at the Landmark, London.

The finalists are:

Born in the summer 2022 from a merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson, Evelyn Partners‘ client base includes newly formed small family offices as well as large well established multi-generational family offices.

Evelyn Partners are, they say, their clients’ virtual family office, managing day-to-day financial admin, including payroll for domestic staff.

The firm holds family dinners on pensions, wills and prenups as well as individually talking through accounting, financial planning and tax.

[See also: From Switzerland to Singapore, a global arms race to attract family offices (and their tax dollars) is hotting up]

Independent since 2016, Highvern has enjoyed a post-pandemic surge in growth with an ever-growing pipeline of new work. With a client base straddling several jurisdictions, from the Channel Islands to Australia and the USA, as well as a large proportion from Hong Kong and the Middle East, the firm continues to build out of the London and Ireland offices, and its new centres in Guernsey, Switzerland and the Cayman Islands.

Highvern say the cross-collaboration between offices has led to cross-border solutions for clients and very high levels of client satisfaction.

Embracing new technology is also helping the firm to provide innovative solutions to families looking to manage their wealth.

Since its launch in 2018, JTC Private Office has become synonymous with client service excellence. From the outset the firm set itself the mission that the JTC Private Office logo would be known as a hallmark of excellence – ‘our clients expect the best, and this is what we deliver’.

Building on JTC’s 35 years of experience in private client services, JTC Private Office provides additional bespoke services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families.

The award is This award is for ancillary services such as wealth planning, family governance, trusts, and administration / Image: Shutterstock

Ocorian, already a global leader in corporate and fiduciary services, fund administration and capital markets, continued its strong growth with the acquisition of Trust Corporation International (TCI) one of Guernsey’s leading fiduciaries and now operates out of 20 key global jurisdictions, including Bermuda, Cayman, Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey, Luxembourg and Mauritius.

With highly regarded experts in trusts and foundations, succession planning, philanthropy, regulatory and tax compliance, and fiduciary services, Ocorian understands what matters to their clients.

[See also: Family office investors favouring ‘passion assets’ in volatile times]

The firm’s private client team aims to build a trusted and close relationship with its clients, which explains why some of its extensive international base of HNW and UHNW families and individuals have been with the group for over 50 years.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and with branch offices through Asia’s financial centres, including Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing and Taipei, Raffles Family Office (RFO) offers a full suite of investment management services for ultra-high net worth individuals.

Raffles Family Wealth Trust is a boutique advisory business focused on serving the needs of legacy families to preserve their financial fortunes and enhance their true family wealth across generations.

Services include integrated multigenerational family strategy, strategic family wealth management, merger-and-acquisition transaction support, family business strategy (including listing and sale), family office reviews, offshore presence and service provision, education and training, and access to a global set of like-minded families interested in pursuing coinvestment opportunities.

Innovation is central to Schroders’ culture, a stance reflected in the firm’s engagement with many of the latest developments in technology, finance and renewable infrastructure.

Schroders Family Office Service team is at the forefront of this culture, leading the development of a toolkit that does away with spreadsheets, instead consolidating reporting across a family’s entire asset base in a standardised and secure digital form. The technology is offered as standard to all family office clients and, where appropriate, is available to high-net-worth clients across UK wealth management.

The firm remains 43% controlled by the Schroder family and the company prides itself on being a family-owned business. ‘This anchor shareholding provides us with stability and allows our management team to take a very long-term strategic view.’

Stonehage Fleming CEO Chris Merry (standing) and Partner Matthew Fleming / Image: David Vintiner

Stonehage Fleming is adviser to many of the world’s leading families and wealth creators, managing and protecting their wealth, often across several geographies and generations.

The Flemings manage the wealth of the world’s leading families and have themselves faced all the challenges an affluent family might expect.

Today Stonehage Fleming – which was formed by the 2014 merger of Fleming & Partners with Stonehage – advises on £60 billion of client assets, while structuring and managing £16.3 billion of client money.

Stonehage Fleming has a headcount of 900 and 14 global offices, with its largest centres being London, where its headcount is 200, and South Africa, where it has nearly the same number across three sites.

As well as advising on wealth, trusts, management of art and other assets, treasury, philanthropy and more, the crux of Stonehage Fleming’s service is its ability to offer families advice on managing themselves and their succession.

Taylor Wessing are up for Family Office Provider of the Year at the 2023 Spear’s Awards / Image: Shutterstock

Taylor Wessing‘s understanding of the responsibility of managing high magnitudes of wealth in unique family dynamics is perhaps best illustrated by its role in navigating The Roald Dahl Story Company and its shareholders on the sale of the business to streaming giant Netflix, Inc.

Its client base includes ultra-high net worth individuals and families, single and multi-family offices with a global footprint, multi-generational members and/or a broad portfolio of business interests and investments.

The Spear’s Awards are the premier awards event for the world of private wealth. Having been established more than a decade ago, they recognise entrepreneurs, philanthropists and leading figures from the private client industry, in fields from wealth management and private banking to law, property, tax and more.



Previous award winners include telecoms entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa; Sir Richard Branson; Peter Lürssen of superyacht builder Lürssen; Travelex founder and philanthropist Sir Lloyd Dorfman; Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management team; high-profile family lawyer Catherine Bedford; and the key lawyer behind the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case, Paul Lunt.



This year’s awards received hundreds of submissions, which were assessed by the Spear’s Research Unit and by a carefully selected judging panel of industry experts.

The 2023 Spear’s Awards are presented in association with:

AP Group

August Collection

Aranyani

Blackstone

SilverBell Coaching

St. James’s Place Private Clients

To find our more about The Spear’s Awards, click here.