For (U)HNW individuals, the role of an insurance adviser extends far beyond policy recommendations.

Spear’s ranking of the best insurance advisers showcases specialists who excel in creating bespoke solutions tailored to the unique and varied needs of wealthy clients. These experts address everything from asset protection and liability management to legacy planning and tax strategy, offering much more than basic coverage.

The advisers chosen for the 2025 edition of the index are highly skilled at guiding clients through the complexities of insurance. They keep clients informed on emerging risks, tax law changes and market trends, while providing services like risk assessments and in-house underwriting. Many, such as Rachel Gilliam of Lockton Private Clients, also provide specialist advice on protecting luxury assets such as yachts, private jets, fine art, antiques and prime property.

Insurance in 2025

A key trend in 2025, according to the top experts, is the growing use of life insurance as a strategic tool in tax and estate planning. Several advisers spoke of leveraging it as a vehicle within broader wealth transfer strategies.

Another focus has been on basement insurance for London’s super-prime properties, where concerns about flooding and improper construction have led to an uptick in claims. Experts like Rachel Ewing of Brown & Brown (a new addition to this year’s rankings) emphasise the importance of better education around proper waterproofing and sump pump systems to avoid costly surprises that can’t often be covered by insurance.

Liability insurance is also on the rise, with experts such as Dean Andrews of BMS Group noting its growing importance for private equity firms in managing portfolio acquisitions. As the needs of UHNW individuals become more complex, the role of the insurance adviser has evolved into a strategic partner in preserving and transferring wealth.

In a world where the unexpected is the only certainty, the best insurance advisers don’t just protect what’s at risk as much as they need to anticipate what’s coming next, ensuring clients are not only covered, but positioned to thrive regardless of any inevitable bumps in the road.

Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

The best insurance advisers: some names to know

Paul Thompson

Focus: Insurance and wealth solutions

Insurance and wealth solutions Ranking: Senior Statesperson

Senior Statesperson Firm: Utmost International

Paul Thompson is the CEO of Utmost International, a leading provider of insurance and wealth solutions. He tells Spear’s that the firm’s products can be accessed via regulated advisers and that they aim ‘to help preserve the wealth of our HNW client base and safeguard it for future generations’.

His team had £58 billion in assets under administration (AuA) as of end-2024, with a clientele that includes entrepreneurs, UK non-doms and business owners, as well as family offices and private offices.

Paul Huntley

Focus: Luxury assets and property protection

Luxury assets and property protection Ranking: Recommended

Recommended Firm: PIB Insurance Brokers

A new addition to the index, Paul Huntley is a managing director at PIB Insurance Brokers and heads up the private client division.

Huntley, who joined the firm in 2021, has vast experience in providing tailored insurance solutions for HNWs. He is known for offering a highly personal service, because, as he tells Spear’s, ‘people want to deal with people’. With some client relationships spanning over 25 years, his approach is rooted in trust, continuity and ‘building a rapport’ with a client to ensure each policy remains relevant over time.

Alexa Owen

Focus: Tailored HNW insurance

Tailored HNW insurance Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Aon

Alexa Owen is the Leeds-based head of private clients for Aon, having joined the insurance giant in 2022. She has more than 20 years’ experience in private client insurance and has held roles at companies such as Bluefin, Bartlett Group and Towergate Insurance, where she specialised in personalised cover for HNW families.

Owen takes pride in looking beyond ‘simply facts and figures’, and instead focuses on the individual passions of HNWs and the personal risks they are concerned about.

Paula Steele

Focus: Landed estates

Landed estates Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: John Lamb Hill Oldridge

Paula Steele is a broking director at John Lamb Hill Oldridge, with a focus on inheritance planning for landed estates, life assurance and later-life planning.

‘We take out significant life insurance programmes for estates to enable clients to pay their inheritance tax. Let’s assume that you have an estate in which you’ve got £50 million of assets you’re going to have to pay tax on. It’s a £20 million liability that will be triggered on your death. You can give the assets away, or take out insurance that will trigger on your death or the death of your spouse,’ she tells Spear’s.

The best insurance advisers: the complete list

