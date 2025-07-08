Live connections: Some shots from Spear’s 500 Live 2025

(L to R) Jurga McCluskey, Karen Perreira, James Quarmby and Andrew Griffith MP

More than 500 guests gathered at The Savoy in London in early May, for the 2025 edition of Spear’s 500 Live, the premier live event for private client professionals.

Sessions included panel discussions on the future of luxury, the rise of Miami as a destination for super-prime buyers, and how bespoke screening technology can contribute to increasing ‘healthspan’ for wealthy clients.

The day was rounded off by an interview with Sir Robin Niblett, the former director of Chatham House, who spoke about the risks posed as the US steps back from its role as a global rule maker.



Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Amy Dorfman

Sir Robin Niblett speaking to Spear’s editor-in-chief Edwin Smith

Steen Jakobsen

Phil Smith, George Pascoe Watson and Mark Borkowski at a round-table discussion

Andrew Griffith MP

Emmerson Pitter and Sean Zvandasara

The audience at Spear’s 500 Live 2025

With thanks to our partners: Blacklane, the Charities Aid Foundation, CMB Monaco, HA Healthcare UK, Henley & Partners, Interpolitan, Invest Barbados, Maddox, Mast Capital, Sentinel Resource Group and Stewardship