  1. Awards & Events
July 8, 2025

Live connections: Some shots from Spear’s 500 Live 2025

Bright sparks from the private wealth and family office ecosystem headed to The Savoy in May for Spear's 500 Live

By Spear's

(L to R) Jurga McCluskey, Karen Perreira, James Quarmby and Andrew Griffith MP

More than 500 guests gathered at The Savoy in London in early May, for the 2025 edition of Spear’s 500 Live, the premier live event for private client professionals.

Sessions included panel discussions on the future of luxury, the rise of Miami as a destination for super-prime buyers, and how bespoke screening technology can contribute to increasing ‘healthspan’ for wealthy clients.

The day was rounded off by an interview with Sir Robin Niblett, the former director of Chatham House, who spoke about the risks posed as the US steps back from its role as a global rule maker.

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Amy Dorfman
Sir Robin Niblett speaking to Spear’s editor-in-chief Edwin Smith
Steen Jakobsen
Phil Smith, George Pascoe Watson and Mark Borkowski at a round-table discussion
Andrew Griffith MP
Emmerson Pitter and Sean Zvandasara
The audience at Spear’s 500 Live 2025

With thanks to our partners: Blacklane, the Charities Aid Foundation, CMB Monaco, HA Healthcare UK, Henley & Partners, Interpolitan, Invest Barbados, Maddox, Mast Capital, Sentinel Resource Group and Stewardship

This article first appeared in Spear’s Magazine Issue 96. Click here to subscribe

