Why The Bryanston was named Super Prime Development of the Year

Lottie Geaves, sale director at The Bryanston developer Almacantar

Situated in a prominent location at the top of Park Lane by Marble Arch, The Bryanston is a collection of 54 exclusive residences that offer unrivalled panoramic views of both Hyde Park and the City. However, there is more to this development than its stunning location explains Lottie Geaves, sales director at Almacantar, the developer of the scheme.

At conception, the decision was taken to make fewer but more generously proportioned apartments. With three-metre-high ceilings, super-sized windows and floor space that spans over 200 square metres in more than half the residences, these apartments are as spacious as they feel. Changes to planning policy by Westminster City Council now restrict the height and size of future dwellings in this area, which means The Bryanston is the last new development on the fringes of Hyde Park to be able to offer luxury apartments on such a grand scale.

Best in class

The Bryanston was built with the intention to ‘meet the expectations of very discerning UHNW individuals’, says Geaves. She adds that design has been at the heart of the project. ‘We pulled together the best team from around the world, including the late Rafael Viñoly, who was our architect on the scheme, and we worked tenaciously on every detail, large and small, to create these best-in-class residences.’

This attention to detail was highlighted by members of the Spear’s judging panel, who commented on the thought that had been given to the concept of resident well-being. ‘We thought about wellness from the beginning of the project,’ says Geaves, ‘as over the last few years this has become an increasingly important factor for UHNW residents.’ This led to the creation of five- star amenities, including a 25-metre pool, indoor gym and spa facilities.

The team behind The Bryanston was awarded Super Prime Development of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023

Focus on wellness and healthy living

In addition to this, Almacantar was the first luxury residential developer to register for the Well Certification (the world’s leading healthy building certification programme) and The Bryanston achieved the highest air-score rating possible, demonstrating that the indoor air quality is outstanding. This has led some commentators to refer to it as London’s cleanest building. ‘The certification really gives buyers peace of mind that they are not just getting a luxurious apartment in terms of design and how it looks, but also luxurious in terms of the latest technology that promotes wellbeing in a much broader sense,’ Geaves enthuses.

She explains that it means a great deal to Almacantar that The Bryanston has been awarded Super Prime Development of the Year. ‘These are truly one-of-a-kind apartments, in terms of their size, location and the views. You simply cannot beat the views from The Bryanston – where else you can simultaneously look out on 350 acres of Hyde Park and the sparkling city skyline?’

