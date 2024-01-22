Charlotte Bobroff: from rising star to UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year

Charlotte Bobroff, photographed for Spear's at the OWO Residences by Raffles

Charlotte Bobroff first appeared on the Spear’s radar a decade ago, around the time she joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Her early-career success landed her recognition as a rising star in our wealth management indices. Fast forward to late 2023 and Bobroff was seeing off tough competition from other industry heavyweights to win our UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year award.

‘It really felt like a full circle for me,’ Bobroff says. ‘Around a decade ago I was first featured in Spear’s. And so to win UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year is a testament to everything I’ve been doing over that time.’

Finding purpose

Charlotte Bobroff, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, was named UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023

Building up her client base organically with entrepreneurial flair, Bobroff has risen to be head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s UK consumer and retail team. Her combination of holistic client advice, along with small, friendly touches – providing round-the-clock support for one client on the day their business sale went through, for instance – has made clients feel supported and appreciated. But it’s a determined focus on outcomes that she feels is the defining characteristic of her approach.

‘When I think of the way that we look after clients at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, their intent and goals are our North Star,’ she says. ‘Everything we strive to do for our clients goes back to the purpose of that wealth, and what they want to achieve with it.’

Finding that purpose can include discussions on fundraising, strategies to run family businesses, innovative ways to give back to communities, or on how to factor ESG into business practices. ‘We very much work as a team here. We build a strong set of specialists, and family office services for our clients,’ adds Bobroff.

Championing women entrepreneurs

Empowering women entrepreneurs is one particular focus for Bobroff. She spearheads the private bank’s UK Women & Wealth initiative, overseeing an annual report on the top 200 UK businesses powered by women, which ‘shines a light on the success’ that women entrepreneurs are having in the UK business community.

Bobroff also mentors some of her female colleagues through the firm’s Women on the Move network. She also chairs the bank’s Volunteer Leadership Group, leading a team of 10 in organising community-focused initiatives which are run in partnership with the Social Mobility Foundation and an annual Toy Appeal in partnership with Family Action.

In part, she credits her success to the ‘inclusive culture’ of the wider private bank and the ‘highly personalised’ service her team offers its UHNW client base. For example, localised support is available in the North of England through J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank’s base in Manchester. ‘I think it shows that we really are backing businesses in the UK,’ Bobroff says. ‘We’ve got significant growth plans.’

