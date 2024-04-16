The best wealth managers for ultra-high-net-worth clients in 2024

A trusted wealth manager is essential for wealthy individuals and families seeking to grow and protect their financial assets. This is particularly true for ultra-high-net-worth clients (UHNWs), who typically have at least $30 million of investable assets.

Whatever an individual’s attitude to risk, planning, investment vehicles or tax, the best wealth managers for ultra-high-net-worth individuals will know how to tailor their approach to suit their clients’ needs, and adapt as these change over time.

The leaders in this field, including the names highlighted below, offer a broad range of financial services which relate to a client’s circumstances. These can include estate planning, succession, tax services, and wealth structuring matters.

The advisers featured in the Spear’s HNW Wealth Managers Index 2024 do all of this and more.

This ranking of international power-players reflects the truly global nature of the industry. There are advisers based in London and New York, Switzerland and Singapore. Naturally, many also specialise in off-shore solutions in Bermuda or the Channel Islands.

Best wealth managers for ultra-high-net-worth individuals: names to know

Charlotte Bobroff, photographed for Spear’s at the OWO Residences by Raffles

Congratulations to Charlotte Bobroff, head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s UK consumer and retail team. Not only has she been promoted to Top Flight – the highest ranking available in the Spear’s index – but she was also named UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year at the Spear’s Awards 2023.

Elsewhere, a number of notable names have moved up from Recommended to Top Recommended, including the advisers highlighted in the list below.

Charlotte Bobroff

Firm: J.P. Morgan Private Bank

A former relationship manager within Credit Suisse’s UK ultra-high-net-worth team, Bobroff specialises in entrepreneurial clients in the consumer, retail and e-commerce sectors, as well as business owners and family offices in the UK. Bobroff has built her client base organically around clients and families who have ‘very sophisticated financial needs that require the scope and breadth’ of a firm the size of J.P. Morgan.

Read Charlotte Bobroff’s full profile on Spears500.com

Ola Adeosun, LGT Wealth Management

Ola Adeosun

Firm: LGT Wealth Management

A senior wealth planner, Adeosun also leads LGT’s specialist service to family-owned businesses, an important offering to the firm’s entrepreneurial families. One of Adeosun’s initiatives has been to establish a series of workshops designed to address common concerns among clients, where topics include reputation management, strategic philanthropy and family business succession.

‘Listening to clients and showing empathy are essential to providing the necessary technical solutions and top-level client service,’ he says.

Read Ola Adeosun’s full profile on Spears500.com

Joanna Livesey

Firm: Rothschild & Co

A prominent figure in the field of wealth management, Livesey is the director of the Rothschild & Co client advisory team.

She combines the experience she gained in risk assessment in her previous life as a credit risk analyst at Citi with her strength in working with UHNW private clients to ensure the service and advisory capabilities continue to exceed expectations.

Read Joanna Livesey’s full profile at Spears500.com

Demir Avigdor, Standard Chartered Private Bank

Demir Avigdor

Firm: Standard Chartered Private Bank

As market head for the UK at Standard Chartered’s private banking business, Avigdor provides ‘first-class’ wealth management services to UHNWs and business leaders.

He’s proud of the bank’s approach to socially-responsible investing and says his HNW clients ‘are keen to make a positive difference to the world,’ he adds.

Avigdor joined Standard after a 16-year spell with UBS Wealth Management, most recently as managing director and head of HNW clients in London.

Read Demir Avigdor’s full profile on Spears500.com

Shehreen Quayyum

Firm: Barclays Private Bank

Shehreen Quayyum is a director at Barclays Private Bank’s ultra-high-net-worth client group, a position that she has held since 2019. There she works exclusively with UK-based entrepreneurs and senior executives of UK-based companies.

Previously, she held roles at RBC Wealth Management and HSBC Private Bank, where she worked primarily with UK resident non-domicile clients.

Read Shehreen Quayyum‘s full profile on Spears500.com

Harry Catchpole, Tribe Impact Capital

Harry Catchpole

Firm: Tribe Impact Capital

Co-founder and co-head of wealth management at Tribe Impact Capital, Catchpole helps clients align their wealth to their values while meeting their financial objectives.

Tribe, which was founded in 2016, positions itself for clients who ‘truly seek to achieve a greater level of impact with their wealth’ and the firm has seen strong business growth driven by clients seeking specialist expertise in impact investing. Catchpole works across generations to create impact investment strategies that represent the whole family.

Read Harry Catchpole’s full profile on Spears500.com

Tracy Collins

Firm: Rothschild & Co

The former Sarasin & Partners senior associate joined Rothschild & Co in 2013 and has more than a decade of experience in private client service. As director at Rothschild & Co, Collins’s business revolves around trust, and she tells Spear’s her goal is to be seen as a trusted adviser to her UHNW clients.

Read Tracy Collins’ full profile on Spears500.com

Ali Hammad, Standard Chartered Private Bank

Ali Hammad

Firm: Standard Chartered Private Bank

During his 30-year career in financial services, Hammad has held senior roles at Credit Suisse and UBS, and has been based in Beirut, Dubai and London.

Hammad joined Standard Chartered Private Bank as a senior adviser for global UHNWs in 2019 as part of the bank’s efforts to bolster its client service operations in the MENA region. Hammad combines local insight and expertise with the bank’s global network to support his slate of UHNWs.

Read Ali Hammad’s full profile on Spears500.com

Nathalie Woolcock

Firm: UBS

After starting her career at Brewin Dolphin (then known as Bell Lawrie), Nathalie spent 14 years at HSBC Private Banking where she climbed up the ranks and reached the position of director before leaving for Swiss banking group UBS as executive director at the end of 2022.

Paul Nixon, LGT Wealth Management

Paul Nixon

Firm: LGT Wealth Management

Nixon set up LGT’s US division in 2013 to cater to US-nexus UHNWs caught up in the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

Nixon says he helps entrepreneurial clients with ‘diverse financial interests, using in-depth expertise and knowledge of each jurisdiction’, to achieve their financial goals. The growing number of referrals to the division, largely through word of mouth, is testament to the level of service his team of advisers provide clients on both sides of the Atlantic.

Read Paul Nixon’s full profile on Spears500.com

Armando Rosselli, Standard Chartered Private Pank

Armando Rosselli

Firm: Standard Chartered Private Bank

Head of wealth advisory and UK resident non-domiciled clients at Standard Chartered Private Bank, Rosselli’s career in financial services spans over 20 years and has included roles at UBS and Coutts.

Since joining Standard Chartered in 2018 he has grown and developed the bank’s wealth advisory and non-domiciled business.

He is a strong advocate of the importance of careful succession to create sustainable legacies to pass down wealth.

Read Armando Rosselli’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking UHNW wealth managers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

