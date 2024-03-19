The best HNW wealth managers

For the purposes of the Spear’s ranking, high-net-worth wealth managers are defined as advisers who primarily work with clients with investable assets of £1 million or more.

The most effective wealth managers for high-net-worth individuals will go beyond simply handling a client’s investments and will instead guide them in developing a broader wealth strategy tailored to their individual needs and financial situation.

Part of the Spear’s Wealth Management Index 2024. See also:

Wealth managers can also take into account a range of financial matters, including estate planning, succession, tax services and wealth structuring, guiding individuals and families through every stage of life in financial security.

Related

The advisers featured in the Spear’s HNW Wealth Managers Index 2024 do all of this and more.

This ranking of international power-players reflects the truly global nature of the industry. There are advisers based in London and New York, Switzerland and Singapore. Naturally, many also specialise in off-shore solutions in Bermuda or the Channel Islands.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking HNW wealth managers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best HNW Wealth Managers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.