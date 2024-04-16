The best wealth managers in Singapore in 2024

With its open access to global markets, the expertise of its institutions, and a stable and progressive legal and regulatory framework, Singapore is well-positioned to capitalise on the rapid growth of Asian wealth. Wealth management firms and private banks in the city state are set to increase their AuM in the coming years.

Part of the Spear’s Wealth Management Index 2024. See also:

As the wealth and number of high-net-worth (HNW) Asian investors increases, their needs are likely to become increasingly complex, so access to high-quality advice is crucial.

The best wealth managers in Singapore are able to meet a broad range of client needs, including estate planning, succession, tax services and wealth structuring, and guiding individuals and families through every stage of life in financial security.

The Singapore-based advisers in the Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2024 cater to both HNW and UHNW clients.

Best wealth managers Singapore: names to know

There are 12 wealth managers ranked in the Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2024, including six Top Recommended and six Recommended. Here are just two of the names to know. For the complete list, visit Spears500.com.

Jason Lai, Schroders Wealth Management

Jason Lai, Top Recommended

Firm: Schroders Wealth Management

Schroders Wealth Management in Asia has thrived under CEO Jason Lai’s watchful eye. Lai joined the firm in 2019 when Schroders Wealth Management acquired Thirdrock Group, of which he was the founder and CEO.

He was brought on to drive business growth across the Asian region and pursue the firm’s ambition in regard to building a ‘leading wealth management business’.

Read Jason Lai’s full profile on Spears500.com

Jin Yee Young, Top Recommended

Firm: UBS

Before joining UBS, Jin Yee Young for Credit Suisse, SymAsia, and as head of Deutsche Bank‘s International Private Bank Asia Pacific.

Read Jin Yee Young’s full profile on Spears500.com

Sandy Chen, Recommended

Firm: Indosuez Wealth Management

Sandy Chen joined Indosuez Wealth Management, Credit Agricole’s wealth management arm, in December 2022 to help it establish its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Read Sandy Chen’s full profile on Spears500.com

Robert Ridland, Schroders Wealth Management

Robert Ridland, Recommended

Firm: Schroders Wealth Management

Having joined Schroders Wealth Management, then known as Cazenove Capital, Hong Kong, in 2013 as a portfolio director, Robert Ridland possesses a broad range of expertise ranging from hedge funds and alternative investments to equity research and asset management.

After climbing the ranks, he has risen to the position of head of business development and client service in Singapore, where he brings an ‘institutional approach to strategy, asset allocation, and security selection to the private investor’.

Read Robert Ridland’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Singapore, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best wealth managers Singapore: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.