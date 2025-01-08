Singapore reclaims top spot on the Henley Passport Index as UK slips again

Singapore has reclaimed its position as the world’s most powerful passport, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index / Singapore

Singapore has once again claimed the title of the world’s most powerful passport, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index.

The city-state now enjoys visa-free access to 195 out of 227 global destinations, breaking away from last year’s six-way tie at the top. Japan follows closely behind Singapore in second place, regaining visa-free access to China for the first time since Covid-related travel restrictions were implemented.

European countries also feature prominently in the rankings, though several have slipped compared to the previous year. France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, which held the top spot in 2024, now share third place alongside Finland and South Korea, with visa-free access to 192 destinations. Meanwhile, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden collectively hold fourth place with 191 destinations, while Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK round out the top five with 190 visa-free destinations.

US and UK passports in decline

While Singapore regains its title, one of the most notable trends over the past decade has been the decline of previously dominant passports. The United States has seen a dramatic fall from 2nd place in 2015 to 9th place in 2025, marking it as the second-biggest loser in the rankings after Venezuela. Similarly, the UK, which held the top spot a decade ago, now ranks 5th. Other notable decliners include Canada (dropping from 4th to 7th place) and Vanuatu, which slid from 48th to 54th.

In contrast, China has experienced significant gains, climbing from 94th place in 2015 to 60th in 2025. The country has also increased its openness, granting visa-free access to an additional 29 countries in the past year alone. This move places China ahead of the US on the Henley Openness Index, with visa-free entry granted to 58 nationalities compared to the US's 46.

Other factors that determine multiple citizenship

The rising uncertainty in global politics and mobility is driving record-high applications for second citizenships in secure places like Singapore. In 2024, US nationals made up 21 per cent of all investment migration program applicants, surpassing demand from other major nationalities, including Turkish, Filipino, Indian, and British citizens. According to Henley & Partners, this trend reflects a strategic shift among wealthy individuals who seek to mitigate risks by diversifying their residency and citizenship options.

Projections indicate a continued surge in millionaire migration, with 142,000 high-net-worth individuals expected to relocate in 2025. Dr Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, describes this as the largest documented wealth migration wave, signaling fundamental changes in global mobility patterns.

But while visa-free travel with a passport that opens as many borders as Singapore, is often a key factor in obtaining a second citizenship, tax implications, residency requirements, and long-term financial planning play equally significant roles. Jo Bateson, a partner in the private client team at Mercer & Hole who advises HNW international families, suggests people thoroughly research the tax and legal implications before deciding to obtain citizenship or residency in a new jurisdiction. She recommends consulting with tax and legal professionals.

One of the primary concerns when acquiring a new citizenship is taxation. Singapore, for example, brought in a new tax system in 2025. While most countries tax individuals based on residency rather than citizenship, exceptions exist. The United States, for example, taxes its citizens regardless of where they live, Bateson tells Spear's. Other jurisdictions, like France, impose specific tax obligations based on residency duration and asset ownership.

'Clients just want the tax to not be a massive burden, and they don't want to pay tax twice,' she says. 'I always say, getting another citizenship on its own is other than the US is probably unlikely, like a big tax burden, but if you're going to spend a fair amount of time, I would always say advice in advance of going because often there's things you can do in advance that will probably not change the tax outcome, but will at least make your admin burden a bit more favourable.'

Bateson adds: 'If a client comes and says, I want to leave the UK because of tax, then where they go tax is quite important.'

Beyond taxation, second citizenship is often pursued for lifestyle benefits, including access to preferred healthcare systems, education opportunities for children and business expansion.

Succession planning also plays a role, Bateson warns. Many wealthy families in the UK use trusts to manage wealth, but not all jurisdictions recognise or favour these structures. Countries like France and Australia impose stringent administrative requirements, making it essential for individuals to evaluate the long-term legal and financial consequences of relocating.

Sarah Gogan, partner Harbottle & Lewis and Spear's Top Recommended Hommes d'Affaires, says clients are continuing to apply for second citizenships not just as a 'plan B' but also they don’t want to live in the UK.

'Rising crime, a Labour government, increasing taxes and VAT on school fees has made a lot of clients look elsewhere,' she says.

Many have moved to Dubai, Italy, Spain and Portugal, while others have applied for Swiss or Monaco residence permits.

Gogan continues: 'Tax, education, healthcare, safety and stability seem to be the main focus areas. However, some of my clients who are in a more niche group (political dissidents and PEPS) also consider extradition treaties, Interpol and investment treaties as well as other international treaties that may be in place. The UK still has an established and fair judicial system but unfortunately, the lack of visa options and all the other factors above have been weighing against the UK.'

Global mobility trends and political implications

Annie Pforzheimer, Senior Associate at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, attributes the US's declining passport power to its inward-looking political stance. She warns that under a second Trump administration, immigration policies, trade restrictions, and global mobility could further deteriorate, potentially leading to a continued decline in passport strength.

Similarly, Dr Tim Klatte, a Partner at Grant Thornton China, highlights the impact of Trump-era trade policies, which could disrupt global economic dynamics and exacerbate geopolitical tensions. Experts anticipate that stricter US policies could contrast sharply with China's growing diplomatic and travel openness, further shifting global power balances in Asia's favour.

Since the 5 November US election, American centi-millionaires and billionaires have been snapping up London super-prime property, with a quarter of £20 million plus homes in the capital being purchased by buyers from the States, a survey by Beauchamp Estates revealed.

The UK tax regime introduced in Rachel Reeves' Budget may also offer a temporary retreat for US citizens. While the UK government introduced tough non-dom rules, the change was softened with a four-year exemption from taxes on foreign income and gains. This four-year exemption could make the UK attractive to overseas high-net-worth individuals.

As geopolitical tensions and migration challenges continue to reshape global mobility, the need for more inclusive and adaptable travel policies has never been more pressing. Whether through digital innovation, investment migration, or policy reforms, nations worldwide must navigate a rapidly changing mobility landscape in 2025 and beyond.