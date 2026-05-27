The best family office banking & investment advisers in 2026

The Spear’s Family Office index appears in two parts for the first time in 2026. Where the Advisory and Consultancy Index covers the strategic and governance-oriented work of establishing and evolving a family office, the Banking & Investment Services Index covers what sits inside one: the banking infrastructure, investment management, lending capability, custody and cross-divisional access that a family office requires to function at institutional level.

A family office offers a centralised and discreet way for families to manage their wealth and their lives. Each family office unit relies on a top-tier family office banking and investment adviser to manage portfolios, formulate succession plans and protect long-term wealth.

[See also: The Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2026]

Trends in 2026

The impact of the Budget

For UK-focused practitioners, the non-dom reforms introduced in the 2024 Autumn Budget have changed the client landscape materially. James Arthey of Barclays Private Bank, whose clients are typically highly internationally mobile and present across around 20 jurisdictions, notes that of approximately 50 clients, around four or five have offshored since the changes. Having global capabilities to support relocation is now a meaningful competitive advantage; on the investment side, he notes, many clients already had sophisticated strategies in place to manage market risk – with, as he puts it, ‘airbags and safety belts’ built in.

Related

Explore the other rankings within the 2026 Spear’s Wealth Management Indices:

Andrew Gallant of Deutsche Bank covers 20 multibillion families in the UK and observes that some clients who relocated to Dubai for tax reasons are now questioning whether the geopolitical risks there outweigh the fiscal benefits. His starting point with every client relationship is consistent: ‘I always start my conversations with clients around: what are your problems? What are your pain points? Where can we potentially help you with something that you are not finding easy?’ His view of where Deutsche Bank adds most value is equally direct: ‘Where you need that complexity and creativity and cross-border solutions, we really excel.’

Institutional expectations

A recurring theme across the advisers in this Index is the degree to which family offices now operate – and expect to be treated – as institutional clients. François-Olivier Mercier, who leads UBS‘s family office coverage within its global and institutional wealth division, describes the convergence with institutional approaches as structural rather than cyclical.

Family offices are increasingly staffed by professionals from hedge funds and asset management, bringing expectations around open architecture, separated execution and custody that the traditional private banking model was not designed to deliver.

Robert Kalff of HSBC Private Bank works with families in the billionaire range, drawing on the bank’s capabilities across private banking, corporate banking, investment banking and global markets. David Clerey of Northern Trust brings a deliberately flexible model where services are a la carte and his team is structured to integrate into an existing family office rather than replace it, with capabilities spanning global custody, core banking, asset-backed lending and multi-asset investment management.

[See also: Why outsourcing has become the defining question for modern family offices]

Billionaire coverage

At the upper end of this market, Robert Kalff of HSBC Private Bank leads what the bank describes as its billionaire coverage focusing on families whose net worth exceeds $250 million, with his own practice concentrated at the billionaire level. His role is to bring together the full breadth of HSBC’s capabilities for these clients, from private and corporate banking to investment banking and global markets. He runs quarterly roundtables that convene a community of billionaire clients, a model he believes HSBC may be unique in offering at this level.

For Andrew Gallant, the appeal of working at this end of the market is similar: ‘The fun part of working with family offices is you don’t get the steady drip; with normal wealth management, it’s either big number hits or it isn’t.’

The professionals featured here are assessed by the Spear’s Research Unit across the full range of this work: banking infrastructure, investment management, lending, custody, cross-border execution and the institutional-grade capabilities that the most complex private wealth structures require.

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Methodology

Each year, the Spear’s Research Unit reassesses and refreshes its rankings of the leading providers in each sector by gathering data from and about the advisers and firms themselves, assessing submission forms, collating nominations, carrying out peer reviews, reviewing data from third-party sources, gathering references and recommendations, canvassing experts and conducting hundreds of interviews.

Advisers are evaluated using a proprietary scoring system that assigns different weightings to certain attributes. These scores feed directly into each new set of rankings in the Spear’s Indices. Each of these indices are published first online (according to the research calendar) and then in print. Print publication takes the form of the annual Spear’s 500 directory, which includes the top advisers in every index.

[See also: A guide to The Spear’s 500: Everything you need to know]

Each featured adviser is profiled on spears500.com. The site allows users to search the Spear’s database of more than 4,000 entities to find one (or more) to meet their specific requirements by filtering for specific attributes such as an adviser’s location, their specialist expertise and information about their client base.

Best family office banking and investment advisers: some names to know

Robert Kalff

Focus: Comprehensive family wealth management

Comprehensive family wealth management Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: HSBC Private Bank

As head of HSBC Private Bank’s family office operations, Robert Kalff nurtures relationships with some of the world’s wealthiest families.

‘Our primary role is to deliver the whole firm to these families; not just the private bank but the corporate and investment banks, global markets and asset management,’ he tells Spear’s.

As part of his work with HSBC Private Bank’s ‘very large, global, complex families’, he curates quarterly roundtables, bringing together entrepreneurs, founders and industry experts such as Blackstone’s Jon Gray and Apollo Global Management’s Marc Rowan.

Kalff joined HSBC in 2022 to help the bank expand its ultra-high-net-worth clientele and drive new business development. He has over 25 years of experience working in private and investment banking and has held prominent roles at J.P. Morgan, UBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

Enquire

Read Robert Kalff’s full pro file on Spears500.com

James Arthey

Focus: Wealth creation strategies

Wealth creation strategies Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Barclays Private Bank & Wealth Management

James Arthey has been with Barclays since 2008. He operates within the bank’s family office team, working closely with more than 50 UHNW families across 20 different countries to help them achieve their financial ambitions and create wealth management strategies.

He leads a small team that is responsible for bringing new families into the firm’s family office offering; helping to establish investment portfolios for family offices; and reviewing current family office investment structures and making improvements.

For Arthey, communication is key, particularly in times of market instability. ‘On the investment side, we will already have put in place a very sophisticated strategy around managing risk, and it’s all about reminding them of the airbags and safety belts that we’ve got in place,’ he says.

Enquire

Read James Arthey’s full profile on Spears500.com

Andrew Gallant

Focus: Single-family-office investments

Single-family-office investments Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Deutsche Bank AG

Director of family offices at Deutsche Bank, Andrew Gallant works with UHNW families across the world, tailoring bespoke solutions relating to their investment, business and succession planning needs.

Gallant’s experience in managing and substantiating the wealth of UHNW families started at Barclays, where he served as a private banker. Since joining Deutsche Bank in 2021, Gallant has amassed a client book valued in the billions of euros and helped to create a gateway service for his clients to access the full scope of Deutsche Bank’s investment and corporate banking capabilities.

‘Our number-one selling point is that for family offices in particular, we’re less suited to the lower-end wealth management space,’ Gallant tells Spear’s. ‘When you need complexity and creativity and cross-border solutions, we really excel.’

Enquire

Read Andrew Gallant’s full profile on Spears500.com

David Clerey

Focus: Family investment management

Family investment management Ranking: Top Recommended

Top Recommended Firm: Northern Trust

David Clerey is the head of Northern Trust’s global family office group in EMEA and APAC, overseeing the delivery of asset management, bank and fiduciary solutions to globally mobile families with considerable wealth.

A former Credit Suisse banker, he is especially interested in harnessing advanced technology to gain deeper insight into clients’ portfolios, stress-test them to identify vulnerabilities and adjust risk profiles where necessary. For new clients who feel their current family office structure is not operating as effectively as it should, Clerey and his team can conduct detailed analyses and provide project management support.

‘What we do is à la carte,’ he tells Spear’s. ‘Families have a lot of options.’

Enquire

Read David Clerey’s full profile on Spears500.com

Best family office banking and investment advisers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

To apply for inclusion in The Spear’s 500, complete our submission form.

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With additional reporting by Caitlin Kilpatrick