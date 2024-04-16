The best wealth managers in Liechtenstein in 2024

Liechtenstein’s reputation as a financial services hub is built on firm and ancient foundations. It enjoys the right to provide services to the EU and EEA economic area, which is complemented by its adoption of the Swiss Franc as just one of its currencies. It also implements the financial market regulations of the European Union.

For UHNW clients, Liechtenstein is a unique proposition, and its jurisdiction punches well above its weight when it comes to offering wealth management services.

The best wealth managers in Liechtenstein know how to maximise the opportunities that the principality offers while catering to the needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Best wealth managers in Liechtenstein: names to know

There are a handful of Liechtenstein-based advisers included in the Spear's Wealth Management Indices 2024. Among them is Top Recommended wealth manager Martin Heutschi, highlighted below.

Martin Heutschi

Firm: Liechtensteinische Landesbank

Martin Heutschi is head of private banking at the 160-year-old Liechtensteinische Landesbank, which has deep roots in Liechtenstein – the principality of Liechtenstein is itself a majority shareholder.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Liechtenstein, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best wealth managers in Liechtenstein: the complete list

