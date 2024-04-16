The best wealth managers in Luxembourg in 2024

Stability in politics and economics, a largely multilingual workforce and an investment fund distribution market which covers more than 70 jurisdictions are some of the key factors that make Luxembourg a European hub for the global finance industry.

The jurisdiction has established itself as a European leader for cross-border wealth management, where it can serve as a gateway into the EU for non-European institutions as well as a one-stop shop for private banking and wealth management.

Strengths such as these have attracted talented wealth managers to Luxembourg.

Best wealth managers in Luxembourg: names to know

There are eight advisers ranked in the Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2024, including three Top Recommended advisers (highlighted below) and five Recommended advisers. For the complete list, visit Spears500.com or view the table below.

Christophe Deltomme

Firm: Pictet Wealth Management

Christophe Deltomme is head of wealth management at Pictet Wealth Management.

Ariste Chiabotti

Firm: UBS

Ariste Chiabotti leads the UHNW client business for UBS Benelux.

Alain Blanc-Brude

Firm: Midas Wealth Management

Alain Blanc-Brude founded Midas to marry his experience in private equity with independent management.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Luxembourg, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

