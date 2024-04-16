View all newsletters
  1. Wealth
  2. Wealth Management
April 16, 2024

The best wealth managers in Luxembourg in 2024

Welcome to the Spear’s selection of the best wealth managers in Luxembourg for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, part of the Wealth Management Indices 2024

By Spear's

Stability in politics and economics, a largely multilingual workforce and an investment fund distribution market which covers more than 70 jurisdictions are some of the key factors that make Luxembourg a European hub for the global finance industry.

Part of the Spear’s Wealth Management Index 2024. See also:

The jurisdiction has established itself as a European leader for cross-border wealth management, where it can serve as a gateway into the EU for non-European institutions as well as a one-stop shop for private banking and wealth management.

Strengths such as these have attracted talented wealth managers to Luxembourg.

Best wealth managers in Luxembourg: names to know

There are eight advisers ranked in the Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2024, including three Top Recommended advisers (highlighted below) and five Recommended advisers. For the complete list, visit Spears500.com or view the table below.

Christophe Deltomme

Firm: Pictet Wealth Management

Christophe Deltomme is head of wealth management at Pictet Wealth Management.

View Christophe Deltomme’s full profile at Spears500.com

Ariste Chiabotti

Firm: UBS

Ariste Chiabotti leads the UHNW client business for UBS Benelux.

View Ariste Chiabotti’s full profile at Spears500.com

Alain Blanc-Brude

Firm: Midas Wealth Management

Alain Blanc-Brude founded Midas to marry his experience in private equity with independent management.

View Alain Blanc-Brude’s full profile at Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Luxembourg, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best wealth managers in Luxembourg: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.

