Best concierge services 2024

A good concierge can open the right doors for their clients. Whether facilitating access to VIP events, creating bespoke experiences, making connections or taking care of the details, a concierge can elevate and improve the lives of their clients.

In a global life it is common to arrive in a new city and miss out on all it has to offer when you don’t have the local knowledge or contacts that many locals will have. The very best places will be booked for months or even years in advance, inaccessible to all but the very patient or the very well connected. A good concierge puts you at the front of the queue, wherever you go and can direct you to the most interesting, dynamic and exclusive venues.

Best concierge services for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Helga Grossmann – Top Recommended

Firm: The London General Practice

Helga Grossmann, The London General Practice

As Business Development Manager at The London General Practice, Grossmann plays a crucial role in bridging UHNW individuals, corporate clients, and international institutions with the practice’s bespoke healthcare services. The practice’s concierge-style healthcare approach sets the benchmark for private healthcare, serving as a trusted partner to clients around the world.

Read Helga Grossmann’s full profile on Spears500.com

Steve Edo – Top Recommended

Firm: Pure Entertainment Group

Montreal-based entrepreneur Steve Edo founded Pure Entertainment Group, a travel- and experience-focused concierge company that promises frictionless arrangements for its clients, in 2007, and is still intimately involved with the running of the group.

Read Steve Edo’s full profile on Spears500.com

Sophie Shelton – Top Recommended

Firm: 48 London

Sophie Shelton and her 48 London co-founder Hope Dowlen offer a diverse range of services for high-net-worth clients, including luxury holiday logistics, honeymoon and party planning, and corporate event management.

Read Sophie Shelton’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best concierge services for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best concierge services for HNW individuals: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.

