High-flyers: TAG Aviation explains that it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey

The benefits of using a private jet for your travels are expansive, including convenience, comfort and wellness. It truly is an unmatched luxury, whether travelling for business or leisure.

A way to upgrade this is through choosing Technique d’Avant Garde (TAG) Aviation as your trusted provider. TAG’s service excellence is unparalleled, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anything lacking in the quality of service, safety, technical proficiency, and TAG’s famed personalisation.

The question to ask yourself is: are you arriving in maximum comfort with minimum fuss at a level of extravagance you’re well accustomed to? After all, it’s not all about where you’re going, but how you’re getting there.

Time is invaluable to us all, and TAG makes every second count. By carefully scheduling flight times to fit around your lifestyle, TAG always ensures your priorities are at the forefront.

Established in 1966 in Switzerland, TAG Aviation redefined luxury travel. Now operating globally but still known for its

Swiss precision, it is a leading figure in business and private aviation, renowned for meticulous attention to detail.

TAG understands and anticipates the client’s needs. Exclusivity is a priority, and TAG offers this in abundance with the ‘TAG Touch’, something which can’t always be seen but offers a whisper of elegance and sophistication.

TAG Aviation’s VIP charter fleet and brokerage service represent more than 50 different aircraft types. From an intimate four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang to a 15-seater Gulfstream G650ER, or a Boeing 767 that can fly up to 64 passengers, there are no constraints to how you fly. Whichever configuration you choose, ultimate opulence and thoughtful solutions are guaranteed.

Whether it’s an adrenaline-fuelled weekend on the slopes in Switzerland or a boardroom engagement in Shanghai, TAG Aviation allows you to customise itineraries more efficiently and swiftly than a scheduled service would allow. Assuring utmost confidentiality, the company will also assign you a dedicated account manager who is available around the clock.

TAG considers your habits, routines and flying frequency so you can easily book a flight on a trip-by-trip basis, or, should you prefer, you can sign up for the TAG ONE account, a cost-effective tailored jet card plan.

TAG allows you the freedom to experience flying in whichever way you desire. When you board, it doesn’t matter if you wish to sink into your seat, choose to work alone or hold a meeting with your colleagues – you will have the crew’s undivided attention, with every detail catered to your needs.

On any TAG Aviation flight, each state-of-the-art aircraft is your sanctuary, impeccably furnished with plush interiors and luxurious amenities. From adapting the lighting to suit your personal needs, to exploring tailored in-flight dining, a journey with TAG Aviation will emulate a calm, organised environment, allowing you to focus and think clearly without distraction.

As well as specialising in charter service, TAG Aviation is an established aircraft management company who understands that each owner has different requirements. By trusting TAG to manage your aircraft, you will benefit from the advantages and the processes of a mature organisation whilst maintaining a local and tailored focus on the operation of your aircraft.

The aircraft management side of the business offers a number of unique services, including a dedicated crew for each aircraft, which includes expert representatives from operations, a client relationship manager, client support executive and accountant.

TAG also assists owners in reducing the costs associated with aircraft ownership by offering the aircraft for charter to direct clients and selected brokers or operators.

With all this expertise, TAG is one of the most trusted and established aircraft charter and aircraft management companies in the world.

