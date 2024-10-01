The top catering services for high-net-worth individuals

The purveyors of fine food & drink listed here can be relied upon to ensure that events or special occasions are marked with the finest alimentary provisions.

Whether hosting an intimate dinner party, a lavish wedding, or a grand corporate event, the best catering services for the elite go beyond delicious dishes—they create unforgettable culinary experiences.

There are private chefs available for individual occasions, as well as caterers of distinction who can wow your guests at everything from an intimate supper party in a private home to a formal gathering for thousands at a country mansion.

Best catering services for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Maria Chehab – Top Recommended

Firm: Maison Samadi

Maria Chehab’s Maison Samadi chocolate house in London offers high-end chocolate gifts with a modern twist. The business, originally from Lebanon, has been in the family for generations. They provide a variety of chocolate treats and also create bespoke gifts for events and private clients.

Read Maria Chehab’s full profile on Spears500.com

Alex Head – Top Recommended

Firm: Social Pantry

Alex Head, the Head of Social Pantry, delivers ‘food with impact’ to high-profile clients and supports social causes. The business has five restaurants and cafes across London and champions the employment of ex-offenders in the hospitality sector.

Read Alex Head’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the top catering services for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best top catering services for HNW individuals: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

