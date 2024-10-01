Best matchmakers for high-net-worth individuals 2024

Many high-net-worth individuals lead busy lives, and finding love can be a time-consuming endeavour.

For high-net-worth individuals, finding a meaningful relationship often comes with unique challenges—privacy, compatibility, and shared values are paramount. These top matchmakers specialise in connecting affluent singles through exclusive networks, refined screening processes, and an acute understanding of the lifestyle and expectations of their clientele.

Whether seeking a life partner or a companion who aligns with their social and financial world, these experts can remove some of the headaches and time-wasting that can arise from dating, employing their expertise to understand their clients and match them with the right person. The best matchmakers can finely tune their selections to the most specific preferences of their clients.

Jump to: Methodology

Jump to: Best matchmakers for HNW individuals: the complete list

Jump to: Find out more

Best matchmakers for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Claire Sweetingham – Top Recommended

Firm: Gray & Farrar

Gray & Farrar, a family-owned matchmaking business, relies on human expertise and personal interviews to bring together cosmopolitan clients from around the world. They avoid using digital platforms and algorithms, focusing on personalised matchmaking based on more than 40 years’ experience.

Read Claire Sweetingham’s full profile on Spears500.com

Rachel Vida MacLynn – Top Recommended

Firm: Maclynn

Rachel Vida MacLynn founded Maclynn in 2011, an international award-winning matchmaking agency for high-achievers. Her matchmaking process is based on psychological principles and a comprehensive compatibility profiling assessment tool.

Read Rachel Vida MacLynn’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best matchmakers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best matchmakers for HNW individuals: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.