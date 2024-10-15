View all newsletters
  1. Wealth
October 15, 2024

Spear’s jets off to Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024

The Spear’s Summit, presented in association with ADGM, will bring together 50 respected private client advisers for four intimate, roundtable discussions

By Spear's

Abu Dhabi
The Spear's Summit will take place during Abu Dhabi Investment Week 2024 / Image: Shutterstock

This year, Spear’s will bring together leading figures from the private client, private wealth and family office space for an exclusive event at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024. 

The Spear’s Summit, presented in association with ADGM, will bring together 50 respected advisers to clients with assets exceeding $100 million, from wealth management and private banking to philanthropy, law, property and beyond, with focus or interest in the Middle East region.

Taking place over the afternoon of Tuesday 10 December, the day’s agenda will revolve around four intimate, off-the-record roundtable discussions. 

Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Attendees will be invited to listen to engaging, informative insights from a number of hand-picked participants, as well as being given the opportunity to share impromptu contributions. There will also be informal networking before, between and after the sessions. 

This event, which will take place at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) – an award-winning international financial centre located on Al Maryah Island in the heart of the UAE’s capital city, Abu Dhabi – will bring together partners and C-suite-level figures from Switzerland, New York, London and more. 

The invited group represent some of the biggest names in the private wealth and private client space, including Julius Baer, Knight Frank, Sotheby’s, Harbottle & Lewis, Bank of Singapore, Stephenson Harwood, Borkowski, Apeiron Investment Office, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Residents’ Office.

The summit will be an opportunity to share insight, strengthen networks and hone understanding of the forces that shape the lives of ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Spear’s Summit: Provisional Agenda

Tuesday 10 December

  • Arrival, lunch and networking
  • Round Table 1: The evolution of the private client ecosystem in the Middle East – in association with ADGM 
  • Round Table 2: Navigating the super prime property market in the Middle East 
  • Coffee and Networking 
  • Round Table 3: Understanding and addressing the wealth management needs of clients with a Middle East nexus 
  • Round Table 4: Risks and threats facing international UHNWs and their families 
  • Sunset Drink Reception – Capital Vibes

More information

Further detail can be found at the Spear’s Summit event website.

