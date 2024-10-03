Porto Montenegro: Adriatic Elegance Tailored to You

Nestled in the heart of the Bay of Kotor, Porto Montenegro stands as one of the Mediterranean’s most coveted luxury destinations. This thriving marina village combines world-class amenities, a dynamic social calendar and diverse, enriching experiences, all underpinned by its A Life Less Ordinary philosophy – encapsulating Porto Montenegro as a destination for people of all tastes, backgrounds and lifestyles.

Marina Life

As the cornerstone of this waterfront community, the marina reached full capacity during the 2024 season, catering to some of the most impressive yachts afloat, with berths to accommodate vessels up to 250m LOA (length overall). This season, the marina has been alive with activity, attracting visitors from across the globe to experience a unique onshore mix of luxury and adventure. Homeowners and visitors alike enjoy an unmatched lifestyle that revolves around the sea – whether it’s soaking in the spectacular Adriatic views, engaging in water sports or simply relaxing on board. The marina serves as the village’s focal point, fostering a vibrant community spirit that resonates through every aspect of life at Porto Montenegro.

Where Art, Music and Fashion Take Centre Stage

Porto Montenegro’s 2024 events season solidified its reputation as a premier cultural destination, drawing a diverse and sophisticated crowd. The 9th annual Made in New York Jazz Festival brought renowned jazz talent to the village, with performances by Frank Gambale, Nathan East, Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts and rising star Ekep Nkwelle. Equally captivating was the 6th International Fashion Festival, featuring collections from global brands like Genny, Faith Connexion, alongside the sustainable designs of Tiziano Guardini. The event also shone a spotlight on local talent, with Boris Ćalić and Ezra Couture debuting their stunning collections. The RUBIX Festival added another dimension to Porto Montenegro’s cultural landscape, with actress Isabella Rossellini gracing the stage for her monodrama Darwin’s Smile. The festival continued with French cover band Nouvelle Vague, bringing everything from new wave to bossa nova, culminating with DJ Hernan Cattaneo’s iconic set at the Synchro stage. These events reflected the village’s eclectic yet sophisticated energy, where art, music and culture came together in synergy.

Homeowner Soirées: Cultivating Community

Beyond its public events, Porto Montenegro offers residents an exclusive opportunity to connect through intimate gatherings designed to foster a strong sense of community. Throughout the summer, homeowners enjoyed intimate soirées, where neighbours came together to unwind, socialise and share in their love of this extraordinary destination. These events reflect Porto Montenegro’s commitment to creating an environment where residents feel a deep connection to their home and to each other. With each soirée, residents build lasting memories, cementing the sense of belonging that is at the heart of life in this unique village. For those seeking to join this vibrant community, new residences are now available for purchase – inquire at sales@portomontenegro.com for more details.

Boka Place: A New Retail Destination

At the entrance to Porto Montenegro, Boka Place district sits on an elevated bank that overlooks the glamour and bustle of the waterfront village below. Set back from the Bay of Kotor but close enough to be infused with marine views and salted air, this is the point where the vitality of urban living meets the restorative nature of the Adriatic Sea. Enhancing this unique balance, Boka Place has introduced its highly anticipated retail zone, further enriching Porto Montenegro’s vibrant and evolving landscape. The first tenants have already opened their doors, offering residents and visitors an exciting array of shopping and dining experiences. Among the highlights is Kosmos, a new concept café, library and wine bar where guests can relax with a good book and a glass of wine. For food lovers, British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver brings Jamie’s Italian to Boka Place, offering authentic Italian cuisine in a chic, relaxed setting. The retail zone will also feature Cine Grand, a state-of-the-art, three-screen cinema that is the only one of its kind on the coast. Boka Place district promises to be a vibrant hub for both lifestyle and leisure.

A Destination for All Seasons

Porto Montenegro’s allure goes beyond its marina and events. Situated in the stunning Bay of Kotor, one of the most beautiful natural settings in the Mediterranean, this region offers a harmonious blend of sea and mountain tourism, making it the perfect destination for those seeking both adventure and relaxation. Quaint seaside towns, local fresh produce and a safe, welcoming environment are all part of the charm that draws people to this destination. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on creating unforgettable experiences, Porto Montenegro stands as a beacon of luxury living on the Adriatic, offering an unparalleled lifestyle in a breathtaking setting.