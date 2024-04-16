The best wealth managers in Hong Kong in 2024

Although it is not the international financial services hub it once was, Hong Kong still has enough wealth and power to attract leading wealth managers to its shores.

A recent survey conducted by the Private Wealth Management Association, in partnership with KPMG China, found Hong Kong’s private wealth managers are growing more pessimistic after a sharp drop in assets under management as more clients seek to park their money elsewhere. Geopolitical instability is considered to be a driving factor in this shift.

However, Hong Kong still has its strengths: it scored highly compared to other major wealth hubs in areas such as ease of onboarding and trading.

The best wealth managers in Hong Kong must navigate these particular regional complexities, in addition to meeting the requirements of clients in growing their asset bases, estate planning and their tax considerations.

Best wealth managers in Hong Kong: names to know

There are six Hong Kong-based wealth managers listed in the Spear’s Wealth Management Indices 2024, including the three Top Recommended advisers spotlighted below. For the complete list, visit Spears500.com.

Michelle Ho

Firm: Standard Chartered Private Bank

A veteran of DBS and Bank of Singapore, Michelle Ho is now managing director of Standard Chartered Private Bank in Hong Kong.

Read Michelle Ho’s full profile on Spears500.com

Philip Crinion

Firm: Bentley Reid & Co Limited

Philip Crinion is managing director of Bentley Reid, which takes a ‘deliberately conservative’ approach to wealth management.

Read Philip Crinion’s full profile on Spears500.com

Steven Lo

Firm: Citi Private Bank

Citi Private Bank’s Asia Pacific operation serves UHNW clients across 13 countries. Steven Lo is the regional head operating out of Hong Kong, and has been with the bank since 1991.

Read Steven Lo’s full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking wealth managers in Hong Kong, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best wealth managers in Hong Kong: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

