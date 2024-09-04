Two-thirds of non-doms plan UK exit within two years

Image: Shutterstock

The decision to abolish the non-dom regime could leave the Government ‘significantly poorer’, new research suggests.

Nearly two-thirds of non-doms are planning to leave the UK within the next two years, according to a study by Oxford Economics which surveyed 73 non-doms and some 40 tax advisers representing 952 non-dom clients.

More than 80 per cent identified Labour’s stricter approach to inheritance tax (IHT) as a major reason behind a decision to relocate. This was echoed by 57 per cent of advisers, who identified IHT reforms as the main reason why clients plan to leave the country.

Just over two-thirds of respondents (67 per cent) stated they would not have emigrated to the UK had the proposed reforms been in place at the time.

Non-doms currently benefit from a system that allows them to avoid paying tax on overseas income and gains for up to 15 years.

From April 2025, this will be replaced with the new foreign income and gains (FIG) regime. Although details have yet to be finalised, it is expected the new regime will only allow international UHNWs to avoid additional UK taxes on their foreign income for four years.

Labour has also confirmed that some of the Conservatives’ more forthcoming changes to the treatment of resident non-doms — including that non-doms losing the status would get a one-year reduced rate of income tax of 50 per cent — will not go ahead.

The other major cause for concern surrounds changes to IHT. A recent policy paper has indicated that Labour intends to change the way non-UK assets held in excluded property trusts are taxed.

A mass exodus of UHNWs could lead to a major hole in the public purse. Non-doms paid £8.9 billion in taxes in the tax year ending 2023, up 6 per cent, or £474 million, from the previous year.

It reads: ‘The government will end the use of Excluded Property Trusts to keep assets out of the scope of IHT. The government intends to change the way IHT is charged on non-UK assets which are held in such trusts, so that everyone who is in scope of UK IHT pays their taxes here.



Non-doms will also be subject to full UK inheritance tax depending on how long they have been a UK resident. According to recent advice from private client firm BDO, ‘the test for whether overseas assets are within the scope of IHT will be whether a person has been UK resident for 10 tax years prior to the year of the chargeable event.’

Alex Boothman, private client lawyer at Keystone Law, warned: ‘While the changes announced for the next Budget may encourage some short-term visitors to the UK, we are seeing a significant trend of wealthy non-dom clients who are preparing to leave the UK as a result of the expected announcements.

‘Many wealthy non-doms moved to the UK encouraged by a UK tax regime which promised not to tax them on wealth amassed before their move to the UK and which they did not bring to the UK. The scrapping of these policies means they feel they have no choice other than to leave the UK to protect assets which they feel the UK has no right to tax.’