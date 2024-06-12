Best litigation funding providers 2024

High-net-worth (HNW) individuals may find themselves embroiled in complex legal disputes that require substantial financial resources.

Litigation funding providers are a crucial resource for high-net-worth individuals facing complex legal disputes that require substantial financial resources, whether that’s large corporate cases or divorce.

Spear’s top litigation providers offer services to private clients – in particular (though not exclusively) those who cover the costs associated with divorce.

When litigation funders cover the fees associated with divorce, they often work with the lawyers for the financially weaker party. Third-party funding enables a client to pay for the legal costs of their divorces, with repayment settled after the conclusion of a divorce.

Lenders will assess a client’s case and financial situation, and then work with their solicitor to arrange for funding.

‘These litigation funding experts can give separating high net worth couples the vital financial support they need to access the legal system on an equal footing. They can empower clients to secure a fair settlement in an efficient and cost-effective manner.‘

Ian Douglas, Spear’s Head of Research

Best litigation funding providers: names to know

Katie Alexiou – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Level

Katie Alexiou, co-founder of Level, says the firm aims to provide equal access to legal resources by offering funding for legal fees. This enables clients to afford appropriate legal representation, increasing their chances of reaching a fair financial settlement swiftly and cost-effectively.

Ellora MacPherson – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Harbour Litigation Funding

Ellora MacPherson, Harbour’s CIO, handles both client relationships and leads the firm’s growth strategy in the market. MacPherson has a background in commercial law with experience in corporate transactions across a diverse range of sectors and jurisdictions, and held senior positions within the international corporate world.

Camilla Funari-Sherman – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Rhea Family Finance

A relationship manager at Rhea Family Finance, Camilla Funari-Sherman is dedicated to providing a seamless service for clients with every application adheres to strict regulatory requirements with full transparency of procedures, policies, and pricing.

Alex Cook – Returning to Recommended

Firm: Schneider Financial Solutions

Alex Cooke, co-founder of Schneider Financial Solutions, says the firm has a focus on providing efficient litigation finance solutions, covering legal fees and disbursements until the end of the client’s case, with a particular emphasis on matrimonial and private client litigation.

Methodology

In selecting and ranking litigation funding providers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best litigation funding providers 2024: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

