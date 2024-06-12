Best family lawyers for high-net-worth clients in 2024

Given the complexity and scale of their financial and personal affairs, navigating family law matters can be particularly challenging for high-net-worth individuals.

When dealing with a high-value divorce, or issues around cohabitation, child custody, pre- and post-nuptial agreements and mediation, HNWs tend to require specialised and internationally-minded legal experts who can help them to obtain a fair financial settlement or plan their lives following a separation.

The best family lawyers provide close support to their clients at every stage of a separation or divorce, and combine legal knowhow with an emotional understanding of a client’s situation. They will also instruct an appropriate barrister if litigation in court is required, and can assist them in organising arbitration procedures.

Spear’s list of top family lawyers is an indispensable guide for HNWs and UHNWs in search of legal advice in the UK and beyond.

It includes names who have helped A-listers and royalty to separate from their spouses, as well as lawyers whose cases have shaped divorce law as we know it today. The full list can be read below, as well as insights into some of the leading legal players and our research methodology.

This year, for the first time, Spear’s is also recognising the contributions of ‘Senior Statespeople’ in our rankings: figures who have had a profound influence over their industry and, while they may no longer preside over a legal department, still continue to shape their firms through high-value client work and managerial advice.

This year, in our family law guide, Sandra Davis (Mishcon de Reya), Barbara Reeves (Mishcon de Reya), Raymond Tooth (Sears Tooth), and Helen Ward (Stewarts) all have a Senior Statesperson ranking.

‘Our list of family lawyers is the leading guide for HNWs and UHNWs in search of the very best advice. Navigating a separation can be stressful and emotionally taxing for high-value clients who may be dealing with issues around complex assets, child custody arrangements which span international jurisdictions, and the enforcement of pre- or post-nuptial agreements. With the help of our specialists, couples can successfully negotiate a fair settlement and plan for their lives post-divorce.’

Ian Douglas, Spear’s Head of Research

Best family lawyers for high-net-worth clients: names to know

Camilla Baldwin – Top Flight

Firm: Camilla Baldwin Solicitors

Camilla Baldwin, Camilla Baldwin Solicitors

Camilla Baldwin is the founder of her boutique family law firm in Mayfair and has more than 30 years’ experience. She advises HNW and UHNW individuals in all areas of family law and specialises in handling high-value divorce cases. Baldwin also provides support for women in prison facing legal difficulties concerning their children through her charity, Not Beyond Redemption. Baldwin is well-regarded in her field and is known for her skill, care, and comprehensive approach to handling complex cases.

Claire Gordon – Top Flight

Firm: Farrer & Co

Claire Gordon, Farrer & Co

Claire Gordon is a highly experienced family law partner known for adeptly resolving personal matters for her clients, with a focus on avoiding lengthy legal battles. She works with a diverse client base, including entrepreneurs, private equity professionals, public figures, and those with generational wealth, providing discreet assistance with myriad family disputes often involving international elements. Gordon is renowned for her work on both UK and international pre and post nuptial agreements and civil partnership agreements. She prioritises her clients’ long-term interests and takes pride in building strong, supportive relationships while guiding them through emotionally charged situations.

William Massey – Top Flight

Firm: Farrer & Co

With more than 30 years’ experience William Massey specialises in the financial aspects of relationship breakdown, handling complex cases involving international dimensions, valuation, trust, and tax issues. Massey is known for his work on prenups and postnups and has a strong track record in high-profile reported cases. He provides firm support and realistic advice to clients navigating difficult personal issues and is skilled in resolving financial and child-related disputes in complex family situations, including those involving trusts, private companies, tax, overseas assets, pensions, and non-liquid assets.

Catherine Bedford – Top Flight

Firm: Harbottle & Lewis

Catherine Bedford is known for her deep knowledge of family law and her ability to handle complex and high-value international divorces and challenging children disputes. Winner of Lawyer of the Year – Family Law at the 2022 Spear’s Awards, she is recognised for her tough litigating style and emotional intelligence. Clients describe her as deeply empathetic, tactful, and indefatigable.

She has been called a ‘future Queen Bee’ by one KC, but told Spear’s she would rather be known for elevating those who work with her.

Mark Harper – Top Flight

Firm: Hughes Fowler Carruthers

Mark Harper, Hughes Fowler Carruthers

Mark Harper, a partner at Hughes Fowler Carruthers, emphasises the importance of reaching fair results for his clients. He specialises in international cases, trusts, and family law, and is well-regarded in the legal field. His approach involves working closely with clients and ensuring they agree with the suggested strategy. Harper is known for his expertise in financial cases and has co-authored publications on family law.

Frances Hughes – Top Flight

Firm: Hughes Fowler Carruthers

Frances Hughes, Hughes Fowler Carruthers

A co-founder and partner at the family law firm Hughes Fowler Carruthers, Frances Hughes is well-known for her work in big-money family law cases and is described as a powerhouse in the field. Hughes emphasises the importance of settling cases and disapproves of lawyers who are too eager to go to court. She is recognised for her expertise in high net-worth divorce cases and international children cases. Described as a ‘fearless litigator,’ she is known for her strategic vision in handling complex cases.

Davina Katz – Top Flight

Firm: Katz Partners

Davina Katz, Senior Partner of Katz Partners

Senior Partner of Katz Partners, Davina Katz is recognized as one of the leading divorce lawyers in England and Wales. She has extensive experience in handling high-stakes litigation, specialising in very high-value financial cases, and complex children matters. Katz has received numerous industry awards and is known for her work in prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, both domestically and internationally. Davina founded Katz Partners in 2019 after spending several years at Mission de Reya and Schillings, where she established the award-winning Family department.

Fiona Shackleton – Top Flight

Firm: Payne Hicks Beach

Fiona Shackleton, Payne Hicks Beach

Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, partner at Payne Hicks Beach, is Britain’s most feared and revered divorce lawyer. Clients have included King Charles III, Paul McCartney, and Princess Haya bin Hussein of Jordan. She was crowned Family Lawyer of the Year at the 2021 Spear’s Awards.

James Stewart – Top Flight

Firm: Penningtons Manches Cooper

James Stewart, Penningtons Manches Cooper

James Stewart is recognised for his expertise in handling complex high-net worth cases and is particularly skilled in international financial matters. Stewart is a Visiting Professor of Law at Ulster University and a General Editor of the ‘Blue Book’ (Family Law: A Global Guide). He is known for his friendly yet professional approach and his ability to secure fair settlements, even in the most contentious cases. James has a proven track record in high-profile divorces and has been described as one of the leaders in family law globally.

Debbie Chism – Top Flight

Firm: Stewarts

Debbie Chism, Stewarts

Debbie Chism is recognised for her expertise in collaborative law and her ability to handle complex divorce cases, including those involving high net worth individuals. She has made significant contributions to family law, including re-defining the law around special contribution arguments. Chism is also known for her work in reaching out-of-court settlements and her expertise in collaborative law, which emphasises reaching agreements without court proceedings.

Stephen Foster – Top Flight

Firm: Stewarts

Stephen Foster, Stewarts

The much-admired head of Stewarts’ divorce and family department. Foster is known for handling sensitive children’s matters and international cases for clients from the City and entrepreneurs. He’s been described as ‘a great lateral thinker’ and ‘the go-to for complex financial proceedings’.

Foster emphasises the need for a team of talented individuals rather than relying on a few star partners. Stewarts is well-regarded in the industry, with a private client lawyer likening it to the “Slaughter and May of family law”.

Emma Hatley – Top Flight

Firm: Stewarts

Emma Hatley, Stewarts

A veteran in the Spear’s rankings, Emma Hatley received the Spear’s Family Lawyer of the Year Award in 2017. Since then, her career has continued to climb to new heights.

She has acted in several complex cases in the High Court, handling difficult family issues with discretion. Known for her intelligence and tough negotiation skills, she advises high-net-worth individuals and families on international matters involving significant assets.

Hatley is also experienced in negotiating pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, and she has a leading practice in private law children matters, especially international relocation. As a trained Mediator and Collaborative Lawyer, she is passionate about Non-Court Dispute Resolution and has a track record for achieving negotiated settlements.

Ayesha Vardag – Top Flight

Firm: Vardags

Ayesha Vardag, Vardag

Firm principal Ayesha Vardag has become known as ‘the diva of divorce’ and she is known for handling complex, high-value litigation involving high-profile individuals and the super-rich. She has been involved in many significant cases, including the landmark 2010 prenup case Radmacher v Granatino. Ayesha was named Woman of the Year at the 2023 GG2 Awards for her achievements.

Kate Clark – Top Flight

Firm: Mishcon de Reya

Kate Clark became the leader of the family law team at Mishcon de Reya Private in 2024, representing a new generation of leadership. She is known for her collaborative and transparent approach, focusing on raising up those around her. Joining Mishcon de Rey in 2014, she became a partner in 2021 and is recognised for her straight-talking and pragmatic advice.

Raymond Tooth – Senior Statesperson

Firm: Sears Tooth

Raymond Tooth, a prominent figure in UK family law, has over 50 years of experience handling tough divorce cases, including international kidnapping battles. He emphasises the importance of quick analysis, realistic objectives, and striving for the best settlement results. Tooth advocates for negotiation over litigation but is prepared to seek court assistance when necessary. He welcomes clients from all backgrounds and prioritises the well-being of children in his work.

Best family lawyers for high-net-worth clients: notable names

Top Recommended

Recommended

Methodology

In selecting and ranking the best family lawyers for HNW individuals, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

