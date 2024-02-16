The world's most expensive private schools are all located in Switzerland, including Le Rosey / Image: Getty

Private schools in Switzerland once again top the five most expensive schools in the world in the Spear’s Schools Index 2024.

The renowned Swiss boarding school Institut auf dem Rosenberg topped the index as the world’s most expensive school, while other big name Swiss schools, including Institut Le Rosey and Aiglon College, are also represented.

The schools on the list are steeped in tradition but remain future-focused, with an emphasis on lifelong learning and embracing the outdoors and activities away from study.

The Spear’s Schools Index 2024 lists the very best private schools in the world, and these five schools represent the most expensive.

These esteemed institutions cater for high-net-worth families seeking an unparalleled educational experience for their children – with fees to match their high standards.

What are the world’s most expensive schools?

Institut auf dem Rosenberg, $176,000 per year (boarding)

Institute auf dem Rosenberg teaches only around eight students per class / Image: @instrosenberg on Instagram

Long synonymous with academic excellence and innovation, Institut auf dem Rosenberg continues to uphold its legacy of providing a transformative, top-tier education. It’s staggering fees make it one of the most expensive schools in the world and a favour of HNW families internationally.

Located in the picturesque town of St Gallen, Switzerland, Institut auf dem Rosenberg is renowned for its unique approach to education and personalised learning experience.

The school places a strong emphasis on character development and holistic education with a philosophy grounded in the values of integrity, empathy and social responsibility. It seeks to instil these values in its students through a variety of initiatives, including community service projects, leadership development programmes, and experiential learning opportunities.

Institut auf dem Rosenberg has its own highly personalised curriculum that challenges students to push the boundaries of their knowledge and explore new horizons. Each student is given a tailored academic programme designed to meet their specific needs, interests, and goals, whether that student excels in academics, sports, arts, or entrepreneurship.

Students excel in more traditional academic areas too, with 84 per cent of students achieving A* or A at A-Level.

Aiglon College: $103,100 – $171,900 per year (boarding)

Founded by former Gordonstoun teacher, John Corlette after he was inspired by the experiential education philosophy of Kurt Hahn, the man behind Schule Schloss Salem in Germany, to establish his own centre of learning.

With this background, it’s no surprise that Aiglon College follows a British model.

The focus is on hard work, but its holistic approach also emphasises the importance of the physical, emotional, and social development of each student. At Aiglon, rigorous academics meet a wide range of extracurricular activities.

The school’s state-of-the-art amenities include world-class music and drama facilities that allow students to explore their interests and passions away from their desks.

Its Alpine setting provides opportunities for outdoor education and experiential learning with students able to enjoy skiing, hiking, or outdoor expeditions as part of school life.

There is also a strong emphasis on the importance of giving back to the wider community, and the school has leaned into an increasingly inclusive and diverse culture.

Institut le Rosey: $115,000 – $167,000 per year (boarding)

The main entrance to Carnal Hall at Le Rosey in Switzerland / Image: Getty

Institut Le Rosey, often referred to simply as Le Rosey, is one of the most prestigious and exclusive boarding schools in the world – it is not known as the ‘school of kings’ for nothing (King Juan Carlos of Spain, King Fuad II of Egypt and King Albert II of Belgium were all students there).

Royalty and other high-net-worth families choose Le Rosey for its exceptional academic standards, diverse and international student body, and unparalleled facilities across two campuses.

The Rolle campus sits on the edge of Lake Geneva and boasts two swimming pools, tennis courts, a school yacht, a shooting range, an equestrian centre, and a concert hall, which has hosted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

There is a second campus in Gstaad where the school body decamps during the winter months.

Le Rosey encourages students to lead active and healthy lifestyles and students are often to be found on the slopes in the afternoon during winter, or enjoying tennis, sailing, swimming, and horse riding in the summer term.

Le Rosey’s bilingual approach – students are taught in English and French – attracts students from across the globe. The small student body – there is a ratio of 150 teachers to 420 pupils–is made up of pupils from more than 60 countries, creating a truly multicultural and international learning environment.

On graduation, Le Rosey alumni gain access to a private online portal with the contact details of almost every other living former pupil.

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil: $140,000 per year (boarding)

Situated in the heart of the Alps, Collège Alpin Beau Soleil is a beautiful place to study. This top-tier institution seeks to provide students with a well-rounded education that embraces extracurricular activities, arts and athletics alongside academic life.

Founded in 1910, Collège Alpin Beau Soleil hasn’t stood still, and continues to adapt to evolving education trends. Student life at Collège Alpin Beau Soleil is challenging and enriching, with a curriculum taught in English and French.

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil benefits from a small-school feel despite the breadth of opportunities it offers both in and out of the classroom.

Its unrivalled location in stunning natural surroundings is a classroom in itself, and students have the chance for exploration, adventure, and experiential learning. Skiing, snowboarding and hiking are also encouraged.

Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz: $105,500 – $126,200 per year (boarding)

Located in the picturesque village of Zuoz in the Swiss Alps, Lyceum Alpinu follows the Swiss Matura programme, as well as IGCSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programmes, taught in German and English.

Steeped in more than 125 years of tradition, Lyceum Alpinum‘s commitment to a first rate academic programme designed to prepare students for success in university and beyond remains as rigorous as it was when the school was founded in 1904.

Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz’s holistic education nurtures not only academic excellence but also personal, social, and emotional development with students benefiting from the school’s relatively small class sizes – the average class size is just 18 – and excellent student-to-teacher ratios.

Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz provides students with a solid foundation in core subjects such as mathematics, sciences, languages, humanities, and the arts but extracurricular activities are encouraged. The ‘Spirit of Zuoz’ defines the school philosophy where a strong sense of tradition meets progressive thinking.

In their free time, students engage in a range of sports (including, of course, skiing), while there is also a school band and theatre groups, such as the Shakespeare Company and the English Theatre Company.

Ten weekends of the year are designated community weekends where students can take part in river rafting, mountain and sledge tours, or trips to museums or the theatre.