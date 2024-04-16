Best aviation advisers for high-net-worth individuals in 2024

For many high-net-worth individuals, private aviation represents a faster, more secure and convenient way to fly.

But navigating the complex world of owning and chartering a private jet, either for personal or business purposes, requires technical expertise and industry knowledge which only the best aviation advisers can provide.

Some of the private jet providers listed here can help to broker sales of one’s own private jet through different schemes such as fractional ownership and investment, as well as arranging the chartering flights according to the requirements of their clientele.

The leading figures in the industry make flying private a breeze.

Best aviation advisers: names to know

Spear’s highlights 30 leading industry figures in its Aviation Advisers Index, all of whom have been given Recommended status. For the complete list, visit Spears500.com.

Tim Barber, Duncan Aviation

Tim Barber

Firm: Duncan Aviation

Tim Barber is a long-time member of the sales & acquisitions team at Duncan Aviation Aircraft, the largest privately owned business jet service provider in the world.

Barber, who has been in aircraft sales and acquisitions for 15 years, covers the EMEA regions, and has worked as an exclusively mandated broker on behalf of aircraft buyers and sellers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, India, Australia, as well as the United States and South and Central America.

Prior to joining Duncan Aviation, Barber had been the driving force behind the establishment of JetBrokers Europe, ultimately overseeing its operational merger with JetBrokers Inc.

Read Tim Barber’s full profile on Spears500.com

Toby Edwards

Firm: Victor

Since becoming co-CEO of private jet charter company Victor in 2020 aged 32, Edwards has been responsible for incorporating sustainability at the heart of the firm’s ethos. ‘Our mission is A Better Way to Fly — which means our focus is on making aircraft charter more transparent, easier and more sustainable than ever before,’ Edwards tells Spear’s.

Read Toby Edwards’ full profile on Spears500.com

Methodology

In selecting and ranking aviation advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit conducts extensive research of the market, including interviews with well-informed observers, industry insiders and of course the advisers themselves. These take place both face-to-face, and on video and telephone calls. Candidates for inclusion are asked to fill in a form to provide data and a description of their work and client base. In finalising its selections and rankings, the Spear’s Research Unit employs a proprietary methodology that includes a weighted scoring system. This takes into account factors including an adviser’s standing, reputation, client base, recommendations and testimonials, the firm they represent, their level of engagement with the process and certain industry-specific criteria.

Best aviation advisers: the complete list

Click on the individual names to be directed to more detailed profiles of each adviser on The Spear’s 500 website. The table is ordered by ranking and then alphabetically by surname.

Find out more

To explore all the Spear’s indices, and to use our find-an-adviser tool to identify the private client adviser who is right for your specific requirements, go to the Spear’s 500 website.

To receive relevant research updates from Spear’s – and thereby give you and your firm the best chance of being included in future Spear’s indices – please register here. If you are an adviser featured in an index and would like to update your profile or provide additional information, please email research@spearswms.com. If you are not featured but would like to be, please fill out our form.