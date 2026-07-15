The new geography of wealth protection

Svalbard’s unique legal status within Norway offers benefits for asset protection // Image: Shutterstock

In the discreet world of international wealth structuring, reputations are rarely built in public. The most influential figures tend to operate quietly, advising family offices, entrepreneurs and internationally mobile principals, often behind closed doors.

Mark Morris, a Zurich-based consultant, is one figure whose work occupies a unique corner of the wealth management world. His work has drawn attention from policymakers, tax professionals and international media alike, and he has become known for a singular speciality: identifying the obscure legal and reporting gaps that remain after a decade of global transparency reforms.

‘I’m an expert in going through the fine print,’ Morris says. ‘Whether it’s 50 or 5,000 pages of legislation, I am always looking for weaknesses, gaps or flaws and loopholes.’

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It is this forensic attention to detail that has earned him an unusual reputation among wealth advisers navigating an increasingly hostile global tax environment. Morris has advised institutions connected to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Commission, testified before parliamentary bodies and spent years analysing the architecture underpinning the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), the international framework designed to end offshore banking secrecy.

Most advisers accepted the CRS in January 2016 as the end of the offshore era. Morris did not. ‘Everybody assumed the game was over,’ he says. ‘I saw all the weaknesses in the CRS.’

Now, in an upcoming private briefing at London’s Connaught hotel in September, Morris intends to explain why he believes the next decade of wealth protection will be defined not by traditional tax havens, but by highly specialised legal architecture operating at the margins of international reporting systems.

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A new era for international wealth

For globally mobile families, the environment has changed dramatically, says Morris. The abolition of the UK’s non-dom regime and the shift towards residence-based taxation have transformed Britain from a relatively accommodating jurisdiction into one that many international families now view with growing concern.

At the centre of Morris’s upcoming briefing are three problems he believes most advisers still fundamentally misunderstand. The first concerns long-term UK residence. ‘Deemed domicile is gone,’ Morris says. ‘The thing that replaced it is worse and most clients haven’t realised yet.’ Under the new regime, individuals resident in the UK for 10 of the previous 20 tax years may find their worldwide estates exposed to UK inheritance tax. According to Morris, many wealthy families have not yet grasped the scale of that shift.

‘The market has spent 12 months telling clients the new regime is an inconvenience,’ he argues. ‘It isn’t. For anyone with substantial wealth and a decade of UK history, it is the single largest expropriation of family capital in modern British tax history.’

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The second issue is what Morris calls ‘the FIG cliff edge’. The Foreign Income and Gains (FIG) regime offers newly arrived residents four years of relief on overseas income and gains. Many advisers have presented this as a significant opportunity for internationally mobile families. Morris disagrees.

‘Every FIG arriver in 2025 has bought a four-year ticket,’ he says. ‘Most of them are being told it’s a season pass.’ The problem, he argues, is not the first four years, but what follows. ‘There’s no taper, no transition and no extension. Year four ends, year five begins, and suddenly your entire foreign asset base is inside the UK tax net.’

The third issue concerns returning British expatriates, often entrepreneurs and principals who spent years in Dubai, Singapore or Hong Kong accumulating wealth in low-tax jurisdictions before deciding to return home. ‘People think they’re coming back to the same country they left,’ Morris says. ‘They’re not.’

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According to him, many returning residents underestimate how quickly foreign wealth structures can become exposed to UK anti-avoidance legislation. ‘The British returning expat is the most expensive client a UK private bank can take on,’ he says, ‘because they walk in believing they have foreign wealth and walk out discovering they have UK-taxed wealth.’

Beyond traditional offshore

Much of Morris’s work centres on jurisdictions few advisers have considered. While traditional offshore centres such as Jersey, Nevis and the Cook Islands remain well known, Morris argues that the most interesting opportunities now lie elsewhere – in obscure territories overlooked by the global reporting architecture.

Among the jurisdictions he has researched are the Falkland Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension Island, Akrotiri in Cyprus and Svalbard, the remote Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Circle. ‘The definition of Norway, in financial terms, excludes Svalbard,’ Morris notes. ‘I use that jurisdiction a lot.’

The significance, he says, lies in the interaction between local legal systems and international reporting obligations. Some territories fall partially outside mainstream tax-information exchange agreements. Others retain unusual trust laws or reporting exemptions that have received little scrutiny from the wider advisory industry.

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Perhaps most intriguing is the British Sovereign Base Area of Akrotiri in Cyprus, which was granted to the UK to be used for military bases after the Mediterranean nation gained independence in 1960. Non-military civilian residents in Akrotiri are subject to neither UK nor Cypriot tax laws, which could lower their tax liabilities.

‘Who in their right mind would think that the Sovereign Base Area would have governing law for trusts?’ Morris asks. Yet it is precisely these overlooked legal anomalies that fascinate him. ‘The law is remote,’ he says, simply.

With a hands-on approach, Morris has travelled extensively to understand these jurisdictions at first hand, meeting local officials and trustees personally. This deep attention to detail has become central to his approach. ‘The architecture rests on the intersection of technical frameworks that almost no practitioner reads together,’ he says.

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Asset protection in an age of transparency

A central theme of Morris’s work is that transparency and asset protection are no longer separate disciplines. Most traditional structures designed for inheritance planning or creditor protection are now deeply exposed to international reporting systems. According to Morris, this creates a contradiction many advisers fail to address.

‘The standard advisory response solves one problem by creating another,’ he says. His criticism extends to many conventional offshore trusts. ‘The Cook Islands and Nevis have nothing on this lot,’ he says of the structures he now favours.

What matters, Morris argues, is not secrecy in the traditional sense, but using existing systems to his client’s advantage. ‘The strongest defence against a claim from a predator or forced heirship is an asset that was never visibly yours to begin with.’

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He repeatedly returns to a phrase inspired by Elon Musk’s famous manufacturing principle ‘The best process is no process.’ In practical terms, Morris argues this means structures designed to minimise reporting, registration and administrative visibility from inception. ‘When you use my structures, it’s not visibly registered anywhere,’ he says.

Importantly, Morris insists that the structures discussed at the Connaught briefing are entirely lawful: ‘My structures are entirely legal, not illegal,’ he says.

He argues that wealthy families increasingly seek such arrangements not simply for tax reasons, but for privacy, security and protection against political instability, aggressive litigation and data breaches. ‘Running away doesn’t help,’ he says. ‘People need architecture.’

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The Connaught briefing

Morris describes the September event not as a public seminar, but as a private strategic briefing for family office professionals and advisers to internationally mobile principals. Topics to be covered include: the post-2025 UK residence regime, inheritance tax exposure for long-term residents, the FIG window and year-five planning, returning expatriates and offshore wealth, CRS reporting vulnerabilities, non-resident trust structures, remote jurisdiction trusteeships and asset protection architecture outside conventional offshore centres.

Underpinning the talk is Morris’s belief that the advisory industry has underestimated the speed at which international wealth planning is changing. ‘People in the UK are moving too slowly to adapt to how the industry is changing because they’re scared,’ he says.

And in a world where forensically navigating the fine print increasingly determines the fate of family wealth, Morris’s advice may prove more important than ever.

The private briefing with Mark Morris, entitled Inside the Structures Your Lawyer Will Not Recommend – and Why, will take place at the Connaught on 15 September. For full details and invitation requests, visit www.academyfinance.ch/connaught/