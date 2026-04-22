Mind the wealth gap: the secret entry points of private banking

Coutts has adopted a new strategy focused on UHNW individuals. // Image: Shutterstock

Coutts, the private bank that counts King Charles III among its clients, has raised the minimum amount required to open an account from £1 million to £3 million in what is the largest single jump in its entry threshold in its 333-year history.

The new requirement, which was made public last week, came into effect in November and applies to new customers only.

The pivot, the bank said, reflects a new strategy focused on UHNW individuals.

[See also: The best wealth managers for ultra-high-net-worth clients]

Related

The change is not happening in a vacuum. There is no universal standard for private banking entry in the UK, and while the FCA classifies a HNW individual as someone with income of at least £100,000 or net assets of at least £250,000 (excluding the primary residence and pensions), this is a label used for access to certain higher-risk investments and not linked to private banking entry requirements.

This all means each financial institution sets its own threshold, and where they draw the line is as much a strategic decision as a practical one.

The range is wide, even among the top private banks. Some will open a conversation once assets reach the low six figures; others not until the amount reaches into the several millions. One London-based investment office, which asked not to be named, told Spear’s its minimum sits at $33 million.

[See also: Miami wealth management giant Corient to acquire Bedrock, taking assets to $468bn]

Research conducted by the Spear’s Research Unit in March 2026 found that minimum entry thresholds at major private banks serving UHNW clients (including royalty, celebrities and billionaires) vary widely. Reported requirements among the top private banks include approximately $3 million, $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $6.7 million, $13.5 million, $25 million and more than $30 million.

Some private banks, however, make their thresholds public. HSBC Global Private Bank, for example, states on its website that the entry point for HNW clients is £2 million, down from £3 million in previous years.

Whether banks choose to disclose their minimums is itself a strategic decision.

[See also: The end of overcharging? New low-cost wealth advisory seeks to rival the establishment]

The most established and traditionally discreet institutions often keep this information private, preferring to assess clients on a case-by-case basis rather than commit to a fixed figure. For firms such as C. Hoare & Co., this flexibility is central to its offering. While it is understood that clients are typically expected to deposit at least £3 million (or, in some cases, hold £3 million in deposits alongside £1 million in lending), prospective clients are also interviewed to ensure a strong fit, with an emphasis on reputational standards.

Advisers working at the top private banks in the UK told Spear’s that making a threshold public could limit the prospective client pool or deter individuals who may fall short today but are expected to generate significant wealth in future. Discretion also plays a role, with some banks wary of signalling their positioning to competitors or publicly turning away clients.

In addition, exceptions are, in fact, common. Entrepreneurs below a minimum threshold may still be accepted if there is clear earning potential, a senior wealth manager told Spear’s.

[See also: The world’s oldest family-owned bank has appointed a new CEO]

Banks with a more mass-market approach tend to be more transparent. Private banking arms of larger groups, such as Barclays Private Bank, which states on its website that clients generally need between £3 million and £5 million in investable assets to qualify for dedicated private banking services, and HSBC Private Bank, typically publish entry points as part of a more structured client acquisition strategy.

An HSBC spokesperson told Spear’s that one of the advantages of a universal bank model is that it can serve clients ‘across the financial continuum,’ with individuals often starting in the retail bank and moving into private banking as their wealth grows. They added that it is ‘not uncommon’ for clients to begin their wealth journey in retail banking and then transition into private banking once their assets exceed £2 million.

The distinction between HNW and UHNW is increasingly shaped by the complexity involved in managing these clients’ needs. // Image: Shutterstock

In some cases, however, disclosure can still reinforce exclusivity rather than dilute it. Coutts, for instance, is open about its minimum thresholds as a way of signalling the level of wealth associated with its client base and, by extension, its brand. But a Coutts spokesperson told Spear’s the more relevant shift is away from fixed numbers altogether.

[See also: Barclays tipped to bid for Evelyn Partners – experts weigh in]

‘Client needs in the wealth market are always evolving,’ they said, adding that for clients with more complex circumstances, including business ownership and intergenerational wealth, the value lies in ‘deep expertise, joined up advice and a strong relationship led service.’

The distinction between HNW and UHNW, they suggested, is increasingly shaped less by thresholds than by the complexity involved in managing these clients’ needs.

Why do private banks set minimum requirements?

When banks refer to minimums, they are usually referring to investable assets (typically cash, portfolios, listed securities and funds) rather than property. The family home, for instance, is usually excluded on the basis that it is occupied rather than deployable capital.

In effect, the question private banks are really asking is how much capital they can actively put to work.

That figure shapes everything that follows, which is why minimum thresholds are used less as a hard rule and more as a strategic filter: they help define the kinds of clients a bank is aiming for, the level of service it can realistically provide and whether the relationship makes sense economically from the start.

[See also: ‘It’s not about money’: Anthony Thomson fourth act takes on the limits of private banking]

Based on conversations with wealth advisers, the Spear’s Research Unit found that the picture changes quite steadily as assets rise.

At around £1.5 million, client needs are still fairly contained, typically focused on portfolio management, some tax planning and perhaps access to more favourable borrowing terms. By £3 million, the relationship begins to shift, with more complex investment options opening up and planning taking on a more structured feel. At £20 million, it looks very different again: wealth is usually spread across jurisdictions, asset classes, business interests and generations, and the private banker becomes less a day-to-day point of contact and more a coordinator of specialists around the client.

Paul Fairfoull, the head of UHNW at HSBC Private Bank UK, puts it plainly. ‘From our perspective, segmentation between HNW and UHNW does still make sense – although a hard and fast segmentation based only on a financial threshold less so,’ he told Spear’s.

[See also: Rise of ‘alternative banking platforms’ poses challenge for established incumbents]

HSBC defines UHNW clients as those with a net worth exceeding $100 million, though Fairfoull describes this as a guide rather than a hard rule.

‘Our experience is that when wealth exceeds this amount, the client’s needs tend to evolve away from those of HNW clients,’ he told Spear’s. That typically means a much broader geographical footprint, with properties, business interests, investments and even family members spread across different jurisdictions.

[See also: The 2026 Spear’s Wealth Management Survey: geopolitical unrest brings tumult to industry in flux]

At this stage, clients also tend to take a more institutional approach to managing their wealth, often through family offices or similar structures, which in turn requires a different service model. The investment universe also widens significantly, with greater allocation to private assets and increasing use of more sophisticated financial solutions such as currency and interest rate hedging.

And as complexity rises, so too does the servicing model. ‘The service needs to be far more intensive, with teams replacing the traditional ‘solo’ private banker,’ he said. Typically, that can mean a combination of bankers, investment specialists and wealth planners working around each client, depending on their needs.